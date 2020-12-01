Box Inc beats quarterly sales estimates

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Box Inc beat quarterly sales
expectations on Tuesday as remote work and learning during the
COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for its file-sharing services.
Millions of professionals are already working remotely and
several companies have extended work-from-home until the end of
next year, spurring demand for online workplace tools.
Box, which competes with Dropbox Inc and Microsoft
Corp's OneDrive, reported third-quarter revenue of $196
million, above analysts' estimates of $194.3 million, according
to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The content management platform reported a net loss of $5.3
million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $40.9
million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)