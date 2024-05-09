Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results First Quarter Revenue of $631.3 Million, up 3.3% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 3.2% year-over-year GAAP Operating Margin of 22.7% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 36.5% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $175.5 Million and Free Cash Flow of $166.3 Million SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - May 9, 2024 - Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. "In Q1, our core business delivered in-line revenue and better than anticipated profitability," said Dropbox Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston. "We recently announced a collection of product updates designed to make it even easier for our users to secure, organize and share their content across different devices, locations and platforms. Looking ahead, we'll stay disciplined in our operations, while investing in growth initiatives focused on building AI powered product experiences to improve distributed work for our customers." First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Total revenue was $631.3 million, an increase of 3.3% from the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year growth would have been 3.2%. (1)

over-quarter. GAAP gross margin was 83.2%, as compared to 80.9% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 84.6%, as compared to 82.4% for the same period last year. Effective January 1, 2024, the Company increased the useful lives of certain infrastructure assets from four to five years due to recent technological advancements. In the first quarter of 2024, the change in useful life reduced depreciation expense in the amount of $10.4 million for assets that existed as of the effective date of the change and applying the revised estimated useful lives prospectively.

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.39, as compared to $0.20 in the same

period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.58, as compared to $0.42 in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ended at $1.176 billion. We calculate constant currency revenue growth rates by applying the prior period weighted average exchange rates to current period results. We calculate total annual recurring revenue ("Total ARR") as the number of users who have active paid licenses for access to our platform as of the end of the period, multiplied by their annualized subscription price to our platform. We adjust our exchange rates used to calculate Total ARR on an annual basis, at the beginning of each fiscal year. We calculate constant currency Total ARR growth rates by applying the current period exchange rate to prior period results. GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is calculated based upon 340.7 million and 348.8 million diluted weighted-average shares of common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Outlook Dropbox will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its conference call, webcast, and on its investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Conference Call Information Dropbox plans to host a conference call today to review its first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. This call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed by using the web link at http:// investors.dropbox.com. Other Upcoming Events Tim Regan, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting meetings at the Jefferies Software Conference on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024. During these events, a live webcast will be accessible from the Dropbox investor relations website at http:// investors.dropbox.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location. About Dropbox Dropbox is the one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across approximately 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has employees around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit http:// dropbox.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among other things, our expectations regarding distributed work and artificial intelligence and machine learning trends, related market opportunities and our ability to capitalize on those opportunities. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including, but not limited to: (i) our ability to retain and upgrade paying users, and increase our recurring revenue; (ii) our ability to attract new users or convert registered users to paying users; (iii) our expectations regarding general economic, political, and market trends and their respective impacts on our business; (iv) impacts to our financial results and business operations as a result of pricing and packaging changes to our subscription plans; (v) our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, paying users, and free cash flow; (vi) our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (vii) our liability or other potential legal, regulatory, or reputational consequences of any unauthorized access to our data or our users' content, including through privacy and data security breaches; (viii) significant disruption of service on our platform or loss of content; (ix) any decline in demand for our platform or for content collaboration solutions in general; (x) changes in the interoperability of our platform across devices, operating systems, and third-party applications that we do not control; (xi) competition in our markets; (xii) our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, extend our platform, develop new features or products, or gain market acceptance for such new features or products; (xiii) our ability to improve quality and ease of adoption of our new and enhanced product experiences, features, and capabilities; (xiv) our ability to manage our growth or plan for future growth; (xv) our various acquisitions of businesses and the potential of such acquisitions to require significant management attention, disrupt our business, or dilute stockholder value; (xvi) our ability to attract, retain, integrate, and manage key and other highly qualified personnel, including as a result of our transition to a Virtual First model with an increasingly distributed workforce; (xvii) our capital allocation plans with respect to our stock repurchase program and other investments; and (xviii) the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with certain stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering.

of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with certain stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. Further information on risks that could affect Dropbox's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and other reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Dropbox assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward- looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Dropbox, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 631.3 $ 611.1 Cost of revenue(1) 105.8 116.8 Gross profit 525.5 494.3 Operating expenses(1): Research and development 219.1 235.2 Sales and marketing 108.8 119.2 General and administrative 54.1 55.8 Total operating expenses 382.0 410.2 Income from operations 143.5 84.1 Interest income, net 7.3 3.9 Other income (expense), net 0.3 (0.4) Income before income taxes 151.1 87.6 Provision for income taxes (18.8) (18.6) Net income $ 132.3 $ 69.0 Basic net income per share $ 0.40 $ 0.20 Diluted net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.20 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 334.8 347.1 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 340.7 348.8 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in millions): Cost of revenue Research and development(2) Sales and marketing General and administrative Total stock-based compensation Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 $ 5.2 $ 5.4 55.4 52.9 5.1 5.5 12.3 12.2 $ 78.0 $ 76.0 On March 15, 2023, our President resigned, resulting in the reversal of $6.7 million in stock-based compensation expense. Of the total amount reversed, $4.4 million related to expense recognized prior to January 1, 2023.

Dropbox, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) As of Assets March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 548.9 $ 614.9 Short-term investments 627.0 741.1 Trade and other receivables, net 66.7 68.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96.6 91.9 Total current assets 1,339.2 1,516.6 Property and equipment, net 315.0 309.2 Operating lease right-of-use asset 177.6 183.8 Intangible assets, net 51.6 58.1 Goodwill 401.8 402.2 Deferred tax assets 460.8 460.4 Other assets 51.7 53.2 Total assets $ 2,797.7 $ 2,983.5 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32.0 $ 38.5 Accrued and other current liabilities 160.2 155.2 Accrued compensation and benefits 42.7 109.2 Operating lease liability 75.0 57.4 Finance lease obligation 115.1 116.2 Deferred revenue 741.8 725.0 Total current liabilities 1,166.8 1,201.5 Operating lease liability, non-current 281.6 310.7 Finance lease obligation, non-current 164.2 168.5 Convertible senior notes, net, non-current 1,378.7 1,377.8 Other non-current liabilities 83.6 90.8 Total liabilities 3,074.9 3,149.3 Stockholders' deficit: Additional paid-in-capital 2,554.8 2,598.0 Accumulated deficit (2,811.6) (2,742.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20.4) (21.5) Total stockholders' deficit (277.2) (165.8) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,797.7 $ 2,983.5

Dropbox, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ 132.3 $ 69.0 Net income Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 31.4 42.5 Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation 78.0 76.0 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.1 1.0 Amortization of deferred commissions 7.5 10.7 Non-cash operating lease expense 9.3 12.7 Deferred taxes (0.5) 3.4 Other 1.2 0.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 1.6 (3.8) Trade and other receivables, net Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10.7) (7.2) Other assets 0.9 1.1 Accounts payable (8.2) (0.3) Accrued and other current liabilities (5.5) 25.6 Accrued compensation and benefits (66.3) (91.6) Deferred revenue 16.6 24.7 Other non-current liabilities 1.4 (4.7) Operating lease liabilities (14.6) (19.9) Net cash provided by operating activities 175.5 139.9 Cash flows from investing activities (9.2) (1.9) Capital expenditures Purchases of short-term investments (62.3) (30.9) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 55.6 152.7 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 123.9 77.6 Other 5.7 3.3 Net cash provided by investing activities 113.7 200.8 Cash flows from financing activities Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units and awards (41.3) (34.1) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of taxes withheld 0.1 0.2 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (32.1) (32.0) Common stock repurchases (279.4) (175.4) Net cash used in financing activities (352.7) (241.3) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2.5) 0.5 Change in cash and cash equivalents (66.0) 99.9 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 614.9 232.8 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 548.9 $ 332.7 Supplemental cash flow data: Property and equipment acquired under finance leases $ 26.6 $ 34.5

Dropbox, Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results (In millions, except for percentages, which may not foot due to rounding) (Unaudited) Stock-based Acquisition- Intangibles GAAP related and Non-GAAP compensation other expenses amortization Cost of revenue $ 105.8 $ (5.2) $ - $ (3.1) $ 97.5 Cost of revenue margin 16.8 % (0.8%) - % (0.5%) 15.4 % Gross profit 525.5 5.2 - 3.1 533.8 Gross margin 83.2 % 0.8 % - % 0.5 % 84.6 % Research and development 219.1 (55.4) (3.0) - 160.7 Research and development margin 34.7 % (8.8%) (0.5%) - % 25.5 % Sales and marketing 108.8 (5.1) - (3.1) 100.6 Sales and marketing margin 17.2 % (0.8%) -% (0.5%) 15.9 % General and administrative 54.1 (12.3) - - 41.8 General and administrative margin 8.6 % (1.9%) -% - % 6.6 % Income from operations $ 143.5 $ 78.0 $ 3.0 $ 6.2 $ 230.7 Operating margin 22.7% 12.4 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 36.5 %

Dropbox, Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results (In millions, except for percentages, which may not foot due to rounding) (Unaudited) Stock-based Acquisition- Intangibles GAAP related and Non-GAAP compensation other expenses amortization Cost of revenue $ 116.8 $ (5.4) $ - $ (3.6) $ 107.8 Cost of revenue margin 19.1 % (0.9%) - % (0.6%) 17.6 % Gross profit 494.3 5.4 - 3.6 503.3 Gross margin 80.9 % 0.9 % - % 0.6 % 82.4 % Research and development 235.2 (52.9) (5.4) - 176.9 Research and development margin 38.5 % (8.7%) (0.9%) - % 28.9 % Sales and marketing 119.2 (5.5) (1.7) (3.4) 108.6 Sales and marketing margin 19.5 % (0.9%) (0.3%) (0.6%) 17.8 % General and administrative 55.8 (12.2) (0.3) - 43.3 General and administrative margin 9.1 % (2.0%) -% - % 7.1 % Income from operations $ 84.1 $ 76.0 $ 7.4 $ 7.0 $ 174.5 Operating margin 13.8% 12.4 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 28.6 %

Dropbox, Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 132.3 $ 69.0 Stock-based compensation 78.0 76.0 Acquisition-related and other expenses 3.0 7.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.2 7.0 Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (22.8) (13.3) Non-GAAP net income $ 196.7 $ 146.1 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.58 $ 0.42 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non- 340.7 348.8 GAAP diluted net income per share Dropbox, Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Reconciliation of free cash flow and supplemental cash flow disclosure (In millions, except for percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Free cash flow reconciliation: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 175.5 $ 139.9 Less: Capital expenditures (9.2) (1.9) Free cash flow $ 166.3 $ 138.0 Free cash flow margin 26.3 % 22.6 % Supplemental disclosures: Key employee holdback payments related to $ 0.5 $ 10.7 acquisitions(1) For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, we made payments in the amount of $0.5 million related to employee holdbacks pertaining to our acquisitions. The related expenses are recognized within research and development over the required service period.