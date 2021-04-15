Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dropbox, Inc.    DBX

DROPBOX, INC.

(DBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dropbox : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on May 13, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 6093433.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DROPBOX, INC.
04:06pDROPBOX  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
BU
04/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Dropbox
MT
04/14PRESS RELEASE : WISeKey and CasperLabs Join Forces to Launch TrustedNFT.IO Techn..
DJ
04/08DROPBOX  : VC Interest In Pitch Decks Up 62% In Q1, According To 2021 DocSend St..
PR
04/06MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A  : Spain's Merlin enters data race with eco-friendl..
RE
03/25DROPBOX, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24Silicon Valley firms in no hurry to open up offices despite easing of virus b..
RE
03/22DROPBOX  : Completes Acquisition of DocSend
BU
03/22Zoom Wants You to Zoom Even When Using Other Companies' Apps
DJ
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Dropbox
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 109 M - -
Net income 2021 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 603 M 10 603 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 760
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart DROPBOX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dropbox, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DROPBOX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,13 $
Last Close Price 26,32 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew W. Houston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Young President
Timothy J. Regan Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Veilleux Chief Investment Officer
Condoleezza Rice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DROPBOX, INC.18.61%10 603
ADOBE INC.2.10%244 758
AUTODESK, INC.-3.60%64 637
TWILIO INC.12.61%63 418
WORKDAY, INC.8.45%63 144
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.96%43 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ