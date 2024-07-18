Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718669429/en/