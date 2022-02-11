Dropsuite : Application for quotation of securities - DSE
02/11/2022 | 12:18am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DROPSUITE LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 11, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
DSE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
6
11/02/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DROPSUITE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
91008021118
1.3
ASX issuer code
DSE
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
DSEAE : PERFORMANCE SHARES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
DSE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
4,500,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
11/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
6
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
One fully paid ordinary share per holder per security class.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.200000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Under the terms of the Performance Shares, in the event that financial performance hurdles were not met by 31 December 2021, then they will be converted into one fully paid ordinary share per holder per security class. There are two holders each holding Classes A, B and C Performance Shares.
Dropsuite Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:17:05 UTC.