Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dropsuite Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSE   AU000000DSE1

DROPSUITE LIMITED

(DSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:01:07 pm
0.2 AUD   --.--%
01/19TRANSCRIPT : Dropsuite Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2022
CI
01/19Dropsuite to Seek Acquisitions
CI
01/19Dropsuite Grows Q4 Revenue by 70%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dropsuite : Application for quotation of securities - DSE

02/11/2022 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DROPSUITE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DSE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DROPSUITE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

91008021118

1.3

ASX issuer code

DSE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DSEAE : PERFORMANCE SHARES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DSE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

4,500,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

11/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

6

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

One fully paid ordinary share per holder per security class.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Under the terms of the Performance Shares, in the event that financial performance hurdles were not met by 31 December 2021, then they will be converted into one fully paid ordinary share per holder per security class. There are two holders each holding Classes A, B and C Performance Shares.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dropsuite Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DROPSUITE LIMITED
01/19TRANSCRIPT : Dropsuite Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2022
CI
01/19Dropsuite to Seek Acquisitions
CI
01/19Dropsuite Grows Q4 Revenue by 70%
MT
01/18DROPSUITE : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Dropsuite Limited, Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2021
CI
2021DROPSUITE : Annualized Recurring Revenue Jumps 80% in Q3
MT
2021Dropsuite Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Dropsuite Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 20 million in funding
CI
2021Sherweb Announces New Partnership With Dropsuite
CI
2021Dropsuite Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,3 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
Net income 2021 -0,20 M -0,14 M -0,14 M
Net cash 2021 21,6 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart DROPSUITE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dropsuite Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DROPSUITE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20 AUD
Average target price 0,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charif El Ansari Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Bill Kyriacou Head-Finance
Theodore James Hnarakis Non-Executive Chairman
Ron Hart Chief Technology Officer
Ridley Ruth Chief Operating Officer & Head-Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DROPSUITE LIMITED-13.04%98
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-14.35%218 709
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-11.82%36 940
DYNATRACE, INC.-24.74%13 487
SINCH AB (PUBL)-12.42%8 521
ANAPLAN, INC.0.63%6 964