Dropsuite : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

maintain its market position and reputation. Additionally, management continue to assess inorganic growth opportunities following the capital raise completed in August 2021 with a focus on accretive opportunities that would expand the scope or scale of operations. Management continues to actively assess potential acquisition opportunities that will align with the long-term strategic objectives and deliver value to our shareholders.

In the past quarter, the Company has continued to work through opportunities to improve the backup and archive experience for DSE's partners, to reduce their resource costs and streamline backend processes for client's customers. The Company has made significant inroads to expand its services offering to cover Google Workspace, enhance the backup and archiving offering for Microsoft O365 and invest in backend offerings that differentiate Dropsuite's offering from other backup and archiving providers. These include efficient search and recover functionality, advanced backend reporting along with compliance and archiving capabilities.

Among numerous product enhancements in the December quarter the Company achieved the following:

Introduced increased backup functionality to Microsoft's fast-growing Teams product

fast-growing Teams product Received SOC2-2 certification after a full one-year audit

A comprehensive and widely used reporting framework where an independent, third-party auditor uses SOC2 for assessing controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Dropsuite will continue enhancing this certification, including SOC2-Type 2, as it is beneficial in transacting with larger clients as it demonstrates a commitment to rigorous information security controls.

Launched the integration with Autotask, one of the world's largest Enterprise Resource Planning systems for Managed Services Providers

Enabling thousands of MSPs to offer Dropsuite's fully managed backup and archiving solution seamlessly to their end user clients



In November 2021, DSE was a key sponsor in the world's largest MSP tradeshow in Florida, USA after a long hiatus due to Covid-19. This tradeshow further solidified DSE's market leading position with strong positive feedback from both new and existing partners on the strength and quality of DSE's product and team.

In conjunction with substantial tailwinds within the backup and archiving sector that are set to continue the Company is positioning itself to be the one-stop-shop and all-encompassing backup and archiving solutions provider for email and productivity applications. Microsoft O365 users are anticipated to grow from ~300 million in 2020 to ~500 million in the next five years and Google Workspace is currently supporting over 6 million businesses. The underlying fundamentals are robust and the continued movement to cloud based offerings will provide further impetus for growth.

The Company continues to invest in people and culture and has expanded and retained a solid and motivated team across all functions with a focus on investing in its customer facing and product and engineering team over the quarter. The quality of the product and an active approach to engagement with current and new partners continues to place Dropsuite at the top of the Software Review's ranking across 16 of the 20 metrics assessed. This is evidenced by the onboarding of 14 new transacting partners resulting in 409 direct transacting partners and a user base of 649k end users reflecting an increase of 13% on the prior quarter and a 51% increase over pcp with continued low annual partner revenue churn1 of ~3%. Total revenue from Dropsuite's top 10 directly transacting partners was stable at 66%.

1. Partner revenue churn is defined as lost revenue in current year divided by revenue in previous corresponding period.

