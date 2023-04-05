Advanced search
    ENGI   GB00B06CZD75

DRUMZ PLC

(ENGI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-05 am EDT
0.6000 GBX   -11.11%
02:40pDrumz agrees Acuity Risk Management deal in reverse takeover
AN
11:11aDrumz : Option Holders SPA (AL)
PU
11:11aDrumz : Option Holders SPA (KC)
PU
Drumz agrees Acuity Risk Management deal in reverse takeover

04/05/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
Drumz PLC - Beaconsfield, England-based investor in the software sector - Agrees to buy Acuity Risk Management Ltd, in which it already owns 25%, for GBP3.6 million. Plans to fund deal by GBP500,000 cash and GBP3.1 million by the issue of 45.7 million shares at 6.75 pence each. Adds acquisition options over 2.4 million shares may be granted to the founders in the event the company's share price does not at any time exceed an average of 6.99p. Further notes a GBP1.5 million placing of subscription of 32.2 million shares at 4.5p. The acquisition of ARM will constitute a reverse takeover. Intends to change name on completion of deal to Acuity RM Group PLC.

Current stock price: 0.56 pence

12-month change: up 6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -0,42 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2021 0,56 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,83 M 3,54 M 3,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 98,4x
EV / Sales 2021 42,1x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 23,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Angus George Patrick Forrest Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Charles Bennett Non-Executive Chairman
John N. Wakefield Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Clark Non-Executive Director
Marie-Clarie Katerina Haines Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRUMZ PLC-20.59%4
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.99%99 022
UBS GROUP AG9.10%64 264
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.85%35 730
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.99%35 460
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.58%31 569
