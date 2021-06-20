Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Drumz plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   GB00B06CZD75

DRUMZ PLC

(ENGI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/18 11:35:03 am
0.55 GBX   +2.80%
01:11pDRUMZ  : AGM Results, 2021
PU
05/25DRUMZ  : Notice of AGM 2021
PU
05/21DRUMZ  : Annual Report, December 2020
PU
Drumz : AGM Results, 2021

06/20/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
Drumz plc

Final Results for Proxy Appointments Received for the AGM to be held at 11:30 AM on 18 June 2021

Chairman of the

Chairman of the

Chairman of the meeting

meeting

meeting

FOR

AGAINST

CHAIRMANS

ABSTAIN

Cards

Votes

Cards

Votes

Cards

Votes

Cards

Votes

Ordinary Resolution 1

45

59,721,226

*0

0

5

5,250

1

250

Ordinary Resolution 2

44

59,719,945

*0

0

5

5,250

2

1,531

Ordinary Resolution 3

44

59,719,945

*0

0

5

5,250

2

1,531

Ordinary Resolution 4

43

59,719,445

*1

300

5

5,250

3

1,731

Ordinary Resolution 5

43

59,719,695

*2

550

5

5,250

2

1,231

Ordinary Resolution 6

42

59,718,445

*0

0

5

5,250

4

3,031

Ordinary Resolution 7

40

59,718,726

*5

2,500

5

5,250

1

250

Ordinary Resolution 8

33

59,233,956

*5

2,300

9

8,000

5

482,470

Special Resolution 9

32

59,232,975

*5

2,300

9

8,000

6

483,451

Please note that voting instructions may be changed at any time until the vote takes place.

MAXIMUM VOTES WHICH MAY BE CAST: 344,822,048

*Company law requires that a proxy must vote in accordance with any instructions given by the member by whom the proxy is appointed: this means that on a vote on a show of hands, the Chairman of the meeting should raise his hand to record the vote against and should count that vote against when deciding whether or not the resolution has been passed on a show of hands by the necessary majority

Disclaimer

Drumz plc published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 17:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
