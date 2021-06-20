Drumz : AGM Results, 2021

Final Results for Proxy Appointments Received for the AGM to be held at 11:30 AM on 18 June 2021
Chairman of the meeting
FOR
AGAINST
CHAIRMANS
ABSTAIN
Cards
Votes
Cards
Votes
Cards
Votes
Cards
Votes
Ordinary Resolution 1
45
59,721,226
*0
0
5
5,250
1
250
Ordinary Resolution 2
44
59,719,945
*0
0
5
5,250
2
1,531
Ordinary Resolution 3
44
59,719,945
*0
0
5
5,250
2
1,531
Ordinary Resolution 4
43
59,719,445
*1
300
5
5,250
3
1,731
Ordinary Resolution 5
43
59,719,695
*2
550
5
5,250
2
1,231
Ordinary Resolution 6
42
59,718,445
*0
0
5
5,250
4
3,031
Ordinary Resolution 7
40
59,718,726
*5
2,500
5
5,250
1
250
Ordinary Resolution 8
33
59,233,956
*5
2,300
9
8,000
5
482,470
Special Resolution 9
32
59,232,975
*5
2,300
9
8,000
6
483,451
Please note that voting instructions may be changed at any time until the vote takes place.
MAXIMUM VOTES WHICH MAY BE CAST: 344,822,048
*Company law requires that a proxy must vote in accordance with any instructions given by the member by whom the proxy is appointed: this means that on a vote on a show of hands, the Chairman of the meeting should raise his hand to record the vote against and should count that vote against when deciding whether or not the resolution has been passed on a show of hands by the necessary majority