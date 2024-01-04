Official DRYDEN GOLD CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Meeting on January 8, 2024, at 11:00am EST.

Trey Wasser, Chief Executive Officer and Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold Corp. will provide shareholders and interested investors an update on the recent public listing and exploration activity for the Company. Mr. Wasser and Ms. Kolb will be available to answer any questions that investors may have regarding their vision, Company's exploration plans and its upcoming public offering during a live Q&A session.

To register for the Town Hall Meeting, please click this link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/DrydenGold-TownHallForum.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition & consolidation, exploration success and merger & acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominate strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. (see Figure 1). Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Dryden Gold Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward-looking statements."





CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser CEO

email: twasser@drydengold.com

phone: 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc.. P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

www.drydengold.com

