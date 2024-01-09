Official DRYDEN GOLD CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its news release of January 2, 2024 announcing its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV or the "Exchange") with an immediate trading halt. The Company has now met all final requirements of the Exchange and it is anticipated that effective at the market open on Wednesday January 10, 2024, the trading halt will be lifted and the common shares of the Dryden Gold will be free to trade under the symbol "DRY", CUSIP Number: 26245V101 (the "Listing").

The Company has filed a TSX Venture Exchange Form 3D2 Filing Statement, dated December 27, 2023 providing prospectus level disclosure regarding Dryden, and its flagship Dryden Gold Properties, comprising over 48,000 hectares located in Dryden, Ontario, a copy of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also prepared and filed a technical report in respect of the Dryden Gold Properties titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Dryden Gold Project" and dated effective September 6, 2023, prepared for the Company by Calvin Church, P.Geo, a copy of which can also be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Listing Dryden Gold has issued a treasury direction to its transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") for the issuance of 82,845,041 new Dryden Gold shares (the "New Shares"), which will replace previously issued private company shares (the "Old Shares"). The New Shares will be sent to the Company's shareholders, or their agent or broker directly, and no action is required to be taken by and shareholder to have their Old Shares exchanged for New Shares.

Investor Relations

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB") pursuant to which OTB has agreed to provide certain marketing and distribution services commencing on September 11, 2023, which may meet the definition of promotional or investor relations services within the policies of the TSXV.

OTB is an arm's length party based in Oakville, Ontario. The term of the agreement is for 12 months, and Dryden Gold has agreed to pay OTB a fee in the amount of $40,000 in cash for the initial six-month period, which was paid on September 11, 2023, and to reimburse OTB for all direct, pre-approved, and reasonable expenses incurred by OTB in preforming the services under the agreement. The total consideration paid under the agreement for the investor relations services to OTB is $40,000.

Under the agreement, OTB is to provide marketing services to communicate to the financial community information about Dryden Gold, including, but not limited to: initial planning and strategy call with ongoing checkpoints to cover feedback; advice, and other strategic matters of the campaign; assisting in social media and other community- driving mediums, with the goal of creating more company awareness and investor engagement; distributing company approved messaging, press releases, and other approved company materials across social channels that include Reddit, Discord, Telegram, Twitter, and StockTwits; spreading company insights and announcements to new communities with hopes of attracting new clients and other interested parties; featuring Dryden in different influencer-based videos, driving more engagement to Dryden Gold's story; and an occasional Q&A or highlight video surrounding recent company news to be posted on the Company's website or other company mediums.

The principal business of OTB is providing social media and marketing strategies and its location of business is Oakville ON. The person providing the services is Jason Coles, who is the CEO and account manager at OTB. He is also the co-founder of Capital Market Strategies at NFT Technologies. He has been an advisor to public companies social media and marketing strategies for over 10 years. OTB owns 400,000 common shares of the Company which it acquired for cash under a past private placement. OTB will not be granted any additional shares, options or other interest in the Company's securities as a result of the engagement.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition & consolidation, exploration success and merger & acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominate strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser CEO

email: twasser@drydengold.com

phone: 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc.. P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further details of the Amalgamation, the Listing and the business plan will be included in subsequent news releases and disclosure documents to be filed by Dryden Gold Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation; the terms and conditions of the Financing; use of proceeds from the Financing; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193672