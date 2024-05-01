Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of April 22, 2024 , regarding the share property payment to Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos") (NYSE: AGI) pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, dated April 20, 2022, (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and Manitou Gold (now 100% owned by Alamos). The Company has received the necessary approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has issued an aggregate of 6,377,551 common shares of Dryden Gold (the "Common Shares") to Alamos at a price of $0.1568 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,000,000. All of the Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Immediately prior to the issuance of the Common Shares under the Option Agreement, Alamos had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 8,056,795 Common Shares, a security holding percentage of approximately 9.07%. After the current issuance, Alamos now has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 14,434,346 Common Shares, or approximately 15.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

EARLY WARNING REPORT BY ALAMOS GOLD INC.

An early warning report in respect of the Private Placement will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on Dryden's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, once filed, please contact Alamos at Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 3910, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3, Attention: Scott K. Parsons, 416-368-9932 x 5439.

Alamos advises that it is not aware of any plans nor has it any future intentions which relate to or result in any of items referred to in paragraphs 5 (a) to (k) of the early warning report, except pursuant to the Option Agreement whereby Alamos may receive additional common shares of the Company. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Alamos may, from time to time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Dryden Gold may now earn 100% interest in certain mining claims and mining licenses by making one remaining annual property payment in the amount of $2,000,000, due on or before April 20, 2025, of which $1,000,000 will be paid through the issuance of shares of Dryden Gold. The final payment has also been approved by the TSXV.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers & acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser CEO

Email : twasser@drydengold.com

Phone : 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc.. P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

Ashley Robinson, Investor Relations

Email : arobinson@drydengold.com

Phone : 604-764-7493

X : @DrydenGold

