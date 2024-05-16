Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTC Pink: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an upcoming town hall to update the market on its successful 2023-2024 drill program and upcoming summer field program on Thursday, March 23rd at 8am PDT (11am EDT). More details below.

"After reviewing the assay results from the 2023-2024 drill program, it became apparent that the mineralization potential in the sheared volcanic basalts found in the hanging wall and footwall of the Big Master and Elora gold systems could have a huge impact on potential resources at Gold Rock. A key focus of the 2024 field program will surround relogging of the historic core with a specific prioritization on the under-sampled hanging wall and footwall zones of the Big Master and Elora gold systems," stated Trey Wasser, Dryden Gold's CEO. For additional information, please refer to the news release dated April 24, 2024.

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024 Time: 8am PDT/11am EDT Presenters: Trey Wasser, CEO

Maura Kolb, President

Register now at: www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Dryden-Gold-Corp-Drill-Program-Overview

THE Mining Investment Event of the North

Dryden Gold will also be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") that is taking place on June 4-6, 2024 at the Centre des Congres in Quebec City, Canada. The Company will have a core shack available and will be conducting one-to-one meetings with investors. We welcome the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation here.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

