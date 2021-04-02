Log in
DS Smith : How ePack helped OnBuy support its community

04/02/2021 | 04:56am EDT
Our Purpose means always keeping an eye on the future. We see the opportunity for packaging to play a powerful role in the world around us as we provide the sustainable packaging solutions that our society and communities need.

When ePack, the DS Smith webshop was approached by one of its partners to help the community, the team didn't hesitate. The Offland family sadly lost their home in a house fire. Witnessing an outpouring of support online, our partner OnBuy decided to donate gifts to the family for their new home.

OnBuy is an online marketplace. They connect around 10,000 small and medium sized businesses with customers. On paper we're a perfect match. ePack has been supplying packaging to OnBuy's marketplace since late 2020, and with an estimated 800% sales growth January 2021, the business clearly has potential. But it's not just the numbers that are good, like us OnBuy puts communities at their core.

They contacted us on 3 February to help. Three weeks later the gifts were delivered to the family in the bespoke branded boxes we made. In that time the ePack team worked tirelessly to ensure the boxes had the right dimensions, sending samples and making edits before finally producing and shipping the finished products, for free.

It felt great to support this initiative and help a family during what is already a difficult time. The team rallied round brilliantly with agility and empathy to exceed our partner's expectations and deliver a great result. Not only have we supported a worthy cause but we are showing DS Smith ePack to be the solutions partner of choice in the market.

- Strategy and Partnerships Manager at OnBuy.com, Yitzchak Grant

This is a great example of living our Purpose in action. Delighting and supporting our customers, whilst serving the community.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
