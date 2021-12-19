Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : Christmas Cardstume

12/19/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's Father Christmas without his sleigh? After our successful Halloween "cardstumes" guides, here is a new idea to stand out with fun. At DS Smith, we are constantly looking for creative ideas to reduce plastic use and for the Christmas celebration, we propose our vision of Father Christmas sleigh with step by step guide.

Even though you have finalized the holiday decoration and the whole house is shining in the enchanting spirit of Christmas, there is something that you are missing. Of course, it's the fully recyclable Father Christmas's sleigh that will bring the heaps of gifts.

At DS Smith, we're always on the lookout for ways to reduce plastic use and we're excited to share this easy-to-follow guide to help families reuse cardboard boxes at home, before ensuring they're properly recycled. Our 'cardstumes' not only look great, but they also help in the effort to reduce the amount of hard to recycle material used - and the subsequent waste - while providing a fun and educational activity for children on the importance of reuse and recycling.

Let your creativity flow to make the most wonderful Sleigh and do not hesitate to share your most beautiful creations with us on social media using the tags #cardstumes #cardboardcrafts.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 07:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 781 M 8 979 M 8 979 M
Net income 2022 303 M 401 M 401 M
Net Debt 2022 1 797 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 5 297 M 7 029 M 7 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 385,80 GBX
Average target price 469,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC2.99%7 029
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.80%17 752
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC23.13%13 589
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-5.71%12 264
MONDI PLC5.64%11 690
WESTROCK COMPANY0.94%11 560