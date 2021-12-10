Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  DS Smith Plc
  News
  Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
03:42aDS SMITH : Christmas Recycling
PU
12/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Volkswagen, Uber, Rolls-Royce, Gamestop...
12/09About turn on financial markets after Covid 'Plan B' announced
AQ
DS Smith : Christmas Recycling

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
Christmas shouldn't cost the earth, so it is important to keep sustainability in mind during the festive season.

DS Smith has put together some Christmas recycling tips to ensure you can enjoy all the festivities without adding to waste.

But first, see how much you know about the UK at Christmas with our sustainability quiz.

Check out our easy to follow recycling tips below for some easy ways to have a green Christmas.

It has been reported that in the UK, we throw away 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste a year, almost three quarters is food we could have eaten. This year, follow some easy tips to reduce waste, and be sure to only shop for what you need when stocking up on goodies.

Also, make sure your wrapping paper is recyclable, if it can be scrunched up into a ball, and stays scrunched up, then it is fine to put into your recycling bins.

We discarded one billion Christmas cards and seven million Christmas trees. This year look out for Chain of Custody logos on your cards and trees.

Try not to throw your gift packaging out with your general rubbish this year. Plastic packaging and sticky tape account for much of the festive waste, with about 40 million rolls of sticky tape used every Christmas. And with 13,350 tonnes of glass being thrown away each Chrsitmas, it is also important to think about how you can reuse jam jars and bottles to reduce the amount of glass waste this year.

Keep an eye out for eco-friendly options this Christmas, as it was reported that around 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging was sent to landfill, while 154 million crackers were pulled. Show the planet some love and have yourself a sustainable little Christmas by recycling more, switching to greener alternatives and sending less to waste.

Food and drink | WRAP
https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/christmas/can-you-recycle-christmas-cards-wrapping-paper-where-to-recycle-379885
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/christmas-trees-recycling-environment-sustainability-plastic-a8705081.html
https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/02/howto-make-your-christmas-gift-wrapping-more-sustainable-15527749/
https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/eco/a1158/recycle-christmas-waste/
https://www.wcl.org.uk/uk-christmas-gift-to-the-environment.asp
154m Crackers and 308m Slices of Turkey: Study Unveils Christmas in Numbers | The Scotsman

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
