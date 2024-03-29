Today we announce the successful completion of our acquisition of Bosis doo, a high-quality packaging company in Serbia.



This strategic acquisition positions us for accelerated growth, enhanced capabilities, and a strengthened ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders in Eastern Europe. With a specific focus on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) customers, Bosis doo is particularly well-suited to complement our regional strategy, which emphasizes sustainable performance packaging and targets further growth opportunities in the region.

DS Smith and Bosis doo will leverage their collective strengths and expertise to offer innovative packaging solutions.

I'm delighted that we have successfully joined our companies. Together, we create a stronger business in the region, driven by the significant growth in demand for alternatives to problem plastic in Eastern Europe, particularly in Serbia. Miles Roberts

We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues and anticipate that together, we will enhance our ability to provide innovative, sustainable, packaging solutions for our customers. Miles Roberts

We look forward to elevating our regional capabilities, and further accelerating growth by offering high-performing products to an even broader customer base. Miles Roberts

This strategic acquisition strengthens our offering across the East Region, expanding our footprint and portfolio with advanced technology and capabilities. Reinier Schlatmann

We're even better positioned to assist our customers in achieving ambitious environmental objectives and introducing innovative problem plastic alternatives. Reinier Schlatmann

762 Mn units of plastic replaced since March 2020

Plastic replacement is a key focus area for us, and we recently achieved the milestone of over 762 million units of plastic replaced since March 2020. We continue to work closely with customers to help them address their sustainability goals and we will seek to accelerate this progress in the East Region.

With the acquisition of Bosis doo, our total packaging operations in Eastern Europe will comprise 30 box plants and additional facilities, employing more than 7,000 people in the region. Situated c.100km south of Belgrade, Serbia, the family-owned business was founded in 1982 and employs 140 employees working on a single site in Valjevo.