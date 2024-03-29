Today we announce the successful completion of our acquisition of Bosis doo, a high-quality packaging company in Serbia.
This strategic acquisition positions us for accelerated growth, enhanced capabilities, and a strengthened ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders in Eastern Europe. With a specific focus on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) customers, Bosis doo is particularly well-suited to complement our regional strategy, which emphasizes sustainable performance packaging and targets further growth opportunities in the region.
DS Smith and Bosis doo will leverage their collective strengths and expertise to offer innovative packaging solutions.
Miles Roberts
Group Chief Executive, DS Smith
Reinier Schlatmann
Regional Managing Director, East Europe, DS Smith
Plastic replacement is a key focus area for us, and we recently achieved the milestone of over 762 million units of plastic replaced since March 2020. We continue to work closely with customers to help them address their sustainability goals and we will seek to accelerate this progress in the East Region.
With the acquisition of Bosis doo, our total packaging operations in Eastern Europe will comprise 30 box plants and additional facilities, employing more than 7,000 people in the region. Situated c.100km south of Belgrade, Serbia, the family-owned business was founded in 1982 and employs 140 employees working on a single site in Valjevo.
