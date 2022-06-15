DS Smith : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

DS Smith Plc

350 Euston Road

Regent's Place

London NW1 3AX

United Kingdom

+44 (0)20 7756 1800

www.dssmith.com

15 June 2022

For Immediate Release

REDEMPTION OF EUR 500,000,000 2.250 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2022 UNDER THE EUR 5,000,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME ("THE NOTES") (ISIN:

XS1291448824)

DS Smith Plc wishes to advise that it has given notice to the holders of the Notes that it will fully redeem all of the Notes outstanding on 4 July 2022 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with Condition 7.4 of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed at their nominal amount, together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the Redemption Date.

Accordingly, the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the admission of the Notes to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 4 July 2022.

