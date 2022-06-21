Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
282.30 GBX   +0.21%
02:14aDS SMITH : Full Year Results 2021/22
PU
06/20DS SMITH : Sustainable Packaging - Did Covid-19 change everything?
PU
06/20DS SMITH : supports the release of a climate-friendly cookbook
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : Full Year Results 2021/22

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DS Smith Full Year Results 2021/22

DS Smith Plc, a leading international packaging business, today announces its full year results to 30 April 2022.

At 09:00 UK time today, there will be a presentation of results to investors and analysts, available to all via audio webcast and live Q&A.

To access the webcast, please register here.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DS SMITH PLC
02:14aDS SMITH : Full Year Results 2021/22
PU
06/20DS SMITH : Sustainable Packaging - Did Covid-19 change everything?
PU
06/20DS SMITH : supports the release of a climate-friendly cookbook
PU
06/15DS SMITH : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
06/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The big reveal
06/15ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
06/14DS Smith Plc Announces Redemption of EUR 500,000,000 2.250% Notes Due 2022 Under the EU..
CI
06/09Credit Suisse Cuts DS Smith PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/08DS SMITH : Spadel and DS Smith launch innovative 5-litre packaging
PU
05/03ABB Signs New Contract With DS Smith For Distributed Control System At UK Paper Mill
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 832 M 8 365 M 8 365 M
Net income 2022 294 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2022 1 725 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 5,18%
Capitalization 3 882 M 4 754 M 4 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 282,30 GBX
Average target price 437,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
David Robbie Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-26.45%4 754
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.86%15 696
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.59%12 975
WESTROCK COMPANY-7.35%10 474
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-32.25%9 012
MONDI PLC-20.02%8 674