  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-09-23 am EDT
257.75 GBX   -2.15%
11:33aDS SMITH : Lowering the C02 footprint at our Paper Mills
PU
09/14LANDMARK WEEK FOR EUROPEAN INVESTMENT : State-of-the-art facilities open in Italy & Poland
PU
09/13DS Smith tackles emissions, energy prices spike with new plant in Italy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : Lowering the C02 footprint at our Paper Mills

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Lowering the C02 footprint at our Paper Mills

As part of our larger sustainability strategy, DS Smith paper mills in Dueñas, Spain, Kemsley, UK, and Belišće, Croatia, recently signed orders for new RunEco vacuum systems on their paper machines from our supplier Runtech Systems

Sustainability sits at the heart of our business model and is core to our Purpose of Redefining Packaging for a Changing World. Our Now and Next sustainability strategy focuses on the sustainability challenges we are facing today, as well as those that will impact on future generations.

As part of our larger sustainability strategy, DS Smith paper mills in Dueñas, Spain, Kemsley, UK, and Belišće, Croatia, recently signed orders for new RunEco vacuum systems on their paper machines from our supplier Runtech Systems. This will result in an annual saving of 9500 tons of carbon emissions.

Providing a water-free vacuum solution

At the 'wet end' of the papermaking machine, water is removed by a series of foils, suction boxes and vacuum press rolls. In the rebuild, existing liquid ring pumps will be replaced by modern EP Turbo Blowers, making this production stage more power-efficient and providing a water-free vacuum solution.

Less energy and no water also contribute to lower CO2 emissions and a smaller carbon footprint at our mills, in addition to smaller water utilisation in the paper making process.

The new equipment helps us reduce the CO2 footprint of our PM2 in Dueñas.

Maria Berzosa
Plant Manager at Dueñas Mill

''It contributes to DS Smith's ambitious commitment to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 Green House Gas emissions by 46% on an absolute basis by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, and reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050."

The new EP Turbo Blowers have a variety of speeds and capacities, which allows the vacuum system to be optimized quickly according to the process requirements.

At Kemsley Mill, we have previously worked with Runtech on installing the new Turbo Blowers on PM6 and PM3 with great results, and the mill's PM4 will now get the same treatment.

Together we have worked to find an optimal solution to meet operational targets and to ensure good return on investment.

Lari Lampila
Sales Manager, Runtech Systems

''Replacing the liquid ring pumps will surely contribute also to the company sustainability goals, not only by decreasing energy consumption but also by eliminating the usage of seal water.''

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 8 850 M 8 850 M
Net income 2023 372 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2023 1 558 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 6,26%
Capitalization 3 624 M 4 080 M 4 080 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 29 584
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 263,40 GBX
Average target price 374,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
David Robbie Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-31.37%4 080
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-28.03%12 240
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-14.89%10 785
SIG GROUP AG-14.77%8 445
WESTROCK COMPANY-25.99%8 349
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-35.78%7 887