DS Smith : Lowering the C02 footprint at our Paper Mills

As part of our larger sustainability strategy, DS Smith paper mills in Dueñas, Spain, Kemsley, UK, and Belišće, Croatia, recently signed orders for new RunEco vacuum systems on their paper machines from our supplier Runtech Systems



Sustainability sits at the heart of our business model and is core to our Purpose of Redefining Packaging for a Changing World. Our Now and Next sustainability strategy focuses on the sustainability challenges we are facing today, as well as those that will impact on future generations.

As part of our larger sustainability strategy, DS Smith paper mills in Dueñas, Spain, Kemsley, UK, and Belišće, Croatia, recently signed orders for new RunEco vacuum systems on their paper machines from our supplier Runtech Systems. This will result in an annual saving of 9500 tons of carbon emissions.

At the 'wet end' of the papermaking machine, water is removed by a series of foils, suction boxes and vacuum press rolls. In the rebuild, existing liquid ring pumps will be replaced by modern EP Turbo Blowers, making this production stage more power-efficient and providing a water-free vacuum solution.

Less energy and no water also contribute to lower CO2 emissions and a smaller carbon footprint at our mills, in addition to smaller water utilisation in the paper making process.

The new equipment helps us reduce the CO2 footprint of our PM2 in Dueñas. Maria Berzosa

Plant Manager at Dueñas Mill

''It contributes to DS Smith's ambitious commitment to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 Green House Gas emissions by 46% on an absolute basis by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, and reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050."

The new EP Turbo Blowers have a variety of speeds and capacities, which allows the vacuum system to be optimized quickly according to the process requirements.

At Kemsley Mill, we have previously worked with Runtech on installing the new Turbo Blowers on PM6 and PM3 with great results, and the mill's PM4 will now get the same treatment.

Together we have worked to find an optimal solution to meet operational targets and to ensure good return on investment. Lari Lampila

Sales Manager, Runtech Systems

''Replacing the liquid ring pumps will surely contribute also to the company sustainability goals, not only by decreasing energy consumption but also by eliminating the usage of seal water.''