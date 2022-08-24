DS Smith : New sustainable alternative to shrink wrap for PET bottle multipack

Challenge

Customers are acutely aware of issues generated by problem plastic on their water and soft drinks multipacks and want to find a sustainable and easy to implement solution. On the other hand, consumers cannot recycle problem plastic and want brands to propose more sustainable solutions.

Solution Concept Phase

DS Smith is collaborating with Krones AG to develop an alternative solution to shrink wrap on PET bottle multipack called the EcoCarrier.

Features:

A corrugated handle, paper band and the Krones mechanisation system which allows for large PET bottles to be bundled without problem plastic shrink wrap.

Benefit

EcoCarrier offers substantial benefits in terms of Carbon footprint up to -71%, recyclability, planet safe, renewable sources, and recycled content. This is a commercially attractive solution, easy to carry and to recycle.

The concept has been designed with DS Smith's Circular Design Metrics in mind and deliver a much-improved solution compared to shrink wrap solutions.

We also offer other solutions for PET bottles and beverage cans:

Arcwise® A corrugated wrap-around multipack suitable for both beverage cans and glass bottles. Saves up to 24% CO2e and has superior aesthetics.



Double Tray A sustainable corrugated solution to replace shrink wrap for multipack beverage cans 33cl to 50cl.



