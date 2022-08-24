Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
2022-08-24
273.50 GBX   +0.96%
DS Smith : New sustainable alternative to shrink wrap for PET bottle multipack

08/24/2022
New sustainable alternative to shrink wrap for PET bottle multipack

Challenge

Customers are acutely aware of issues generated by problem plastic on their water and soft drinks multipacks and want to find a sustainable and easy to implement solution. On the other hand, consumers cannot recycle problem plastic and want brands to propose more sustainable solutions.

Solution Concept Phase

DS Smith is collaborating with Krones AG to develop an alternative solution to shrink wrap on PET bottle multipack called the EcoCarrier.

Features:

A corrugated handle, paper band and the Krones mechanisation system which allows for large PET bottles to be bundled without problem plastic shrink wrap.

Benefit

EcoCarrier offers substantial benefits in terms of Carbon footprint up to -71%, recyclability, planet safe, renewable sources, and recycled content. This is a commercially attractive solution, easy to carry and to recycle.

The concept has been designed with DS Smith's Circular Design Metrics in mind and deliver a much-improved solution compared to shrink wrap solutions.

We also offer other solutions for PET bottles and beverage cans:

Arcwise®

A corrugated wrap-around multipack suitable for both beverage cans and glass bottles. Saves up to 24% CO2e and has superior aesthetics.

Double Tray

A sustainable corrugated solution to replace shrink wrap for multipack beverage cans 33cl to 50cl.

If you would like any further information on any of the products, please fill in the form below and we'll get back to you.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 766 M 9 206 M 9 206 M
Net income 2023 387 M 459 M 459 M
Net Debt 2023 1 600 M 1 896 M 1 896 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 6,02%
Capitalization 3 726 M 4 417 M 4 417 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 29 584
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 270,90 GBX
Average target price 400,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Non-Executive Director
David Robbie Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-29.42%4 417
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-8.94%15 386
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.66%13 067
WESTROCK COMPANY-6.58%10 340
SIG GROUP AG-3.30%9 743
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-28.18%8 941