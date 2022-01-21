Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/21 04:11:30 am
386.75 GBX   -0.99%
04:02aDS SMITH : Next Packaging trends
PU
01/20DS SMITH : Enhancing our local ecosystem around Aschaffenburg Mill
PU
01/20DS SMITH : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Directorate Change - EN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : Next Packaging trends

01/21/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dairy industry -packaging trends not to miss

Demand for dairy products is expected to keep rising for the coming years, driven by growing populations, higher income levels and rising health awareness. The market is dominated by sales of milk, followed by sales of butter and cheese. Next packaging trends will be dominated by ingenious and more sustainable packaging, here are some of them.

Cool packaging solutions for those on the go

Most consumers today lead a hectic lifestyle. This means they are constantly looking for opportunities to buy products easy to reach, hold, eat or carry. To meet these desires, companies need to put extra effort into developing food packaging to make it "smart" and portable.

Replacing plastics with Circular Ready packaging solutions

Environmental protection has never been more important than today. Increasing pressure from global organizations, customers, and political institutions is driving companies to look for alternatives to plastic packaging.

DS Smith's Croatian business partner, Vindija DD, specialized in dairy products and beverages, asked DS Smith Packaging Specialists to find a solution to their milk "6 pack". The objective was to replace problem plastics packaging with a more sustainable solution. Based on the customer's request, DS Smith's team, in cooperation with the Vindija DD, developed a practical solution that replaces plastics without losing usability, protection, and cost-efficiency. By developing a solution, made with corrugated cardboard, DS Smith strives to meet all these requirements but with a 100% recyclable solution contributing to a more sustainable society.

Attract customers with DS Smith Circular ready packaging solutions

Today consumers don't just expect but are actively looking for more sustainable packaging. Additionally, whether it's traditional retail or e-commerce - the need to stand out is greater than ever before. Packaging is now part of the product itself and fully contributes to the customer experience. One of the best ways to attract your customers is to design attractive sustainable packaging to stand out from the shelves. The sooner consumers find what they are looking for, the more likely they are to decide to buy your product.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DS SMITH PLC
04:02aDS SMITH : Next Packaging trends
PU
01/20DS SMITH : Enhancing our local ecosystem around Aschaffenburg Mill
PU
01/20DS SMITH : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Directorate Change - EN
PU
01/20FTSE Flat, Entain Gains After 4Q Gaming Revenue Rises
DJ
01/20UK Politics Could Start to Rock Buoyant Pound
DJ
01/20FTSE 100 Edges Into Red; Oil Sector Lower on Oil Price Drop
DJ
01/20FTSE 100 Seen Tracking Gains in Asia After China Cuts Rates
DJ
01/20DS Smith Moves To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 46% In 2030
MT
01/20DS SMITH : accelerates carbon reduction plans with 1.5°C temperature alignment commitment
PU
01/17DS SMITH : and IBM develop AI solution to improve recycled paper quality
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 796 M 9 235 M 9 235 M
Net income 2022 303 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2022 1 805 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 5 363 M 7 319 M 7 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 390,60 GBX
Average target price 466,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC1.77%7 319
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY2.53%19 111
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-1.92%13 874
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.71%12 933
MONDI PLC3.89%12 415
WESTROCK COMPANY1.98%12 173