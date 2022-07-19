Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-19 am EDT
293.10 GBX   +1.81%
11:44aDS SMITH : Over 313m pieces of problem plastics removed in two years
PU
07/14DS SMITH PLC : Annual Report
CO
06/30DS SMITH PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : Over 313m pieces of problem plastics removed in two years

07/19/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Over 313m pieces of problem plastics removed in two years

Leading the plastic replacement fight - we designed out over 313 million pieces of problem plastics in the last two years alone* as part of our ambitious plastic replacement programme.

The significant figure equates to more than three million units per week, as customers and consumers demonstrate demand for fibre-based packaging as an alternative to hard-to-recycle plastics.

To meet this demand, our designers have worked with customers to create 1,000s of new innovations to replace plastic. Solutions have been created to remove everyday plastic items including ready-meal trays, plastic fruit and vegetable punnets and plastic six pack rings that pollute the planet. This all comes at a time when campaign groups are highlighting the amount of plastic that ends up as waste, making it more important than ever to remove them at the design phase.

With our help, customers are accelerating their ambitions to remove problem plastics from their products. By using our Circular Design Metrics, we can easily show where plastic can be replaced, how circular their packaging is & where we can make improvements.

Samantha Upham
Sustainability Business Partner - Sales, Marketing & Innovation

"All 700 of our designers have been trained in our Circular Design Principles, which means we can design out problem plastics at inception stage and find alternative fibre-based solutions which deliver the required attributes."

Over the next year, we will continue to drive adoption of fibre-based alternatives amongst our customers in response to consumer demand for plastic alternatives.

41% of consumers wanted packaging made from alternative renewable sources
52% of Brits would purchase products with less plastic to help improve recycling rates

In a recent survey commissioned by DS Smith, 4 in 10 consumers (41 per cent)** wanted packaging made from alternative renewable sources, whilst in a separate survey, 52 per cent of Brits said they would purchase products that contain less plastic to help improve recycling rates in the UK.***

As part of our Now & Next sustainability targets, we have the ambition to take one billion pieces of problem plastics off supermarket shelves, replacing them with corrugated alternatives.

*Over a 2-year period from May 2020 to April 2022

**Market research conducted by OnePoll: Consumer research: 2,000 UK adults who have shopped online in the past six months. Conducted between 17th June and 23rd June 2022

***Research conducted by YouGov: 2,081 UK adults (figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults). Conducted between 18th February and 20th February 2022

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DS SMITH PLC
11:44aDS SMITH : Over 313m pieces of problem plastics removed in two years
PU
07/14DS SMITH PLC : Annual Report
CO
06/30DS SMITH PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermes, Tesla, Apple, Intel, Visa...
06/21JPMorgan Keeps DS Smith at Overweight Rating, Cuts PT
MT
06/21Britain's FTSE rises on resource-linked boost; Ocado drops
RE
06/21DS Smith Posts Strong Fiscal 2022 Earnings Growth As Price Increases Offset Inflationar..
MT
06/21TRANSCRIPT : DS Smith Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 21, 2022
CI
06/21DS SMITH : Annual financial and audit reports - Final Results - EN
PU
06/21DS Smith Plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 1 November 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 740 M 9 280 M 9 280 M
Net income 2023 388 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2023 1 602 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,47x
Yield 2023 5,67%
Capitalization 3 960 M 4 748 M 4 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 29 584
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 287,90 GBX
Average target price 400,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
David Robbie Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-24.99%4 748
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-10.77%15 351
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.26%12 474
WESTROCK COMPANY-11.97%9 952
SIG GROUP AG-10.29%9 727
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-32.51%8 584