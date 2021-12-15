Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
379.8 GBX   +0.03%
DS Smith : Schools in Zărnești learn through the DS Smith environmental education programme

12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
DS Smith has continued its environmental education project with schools in Zărnești in partnership with the Brașov County School Inspectorate. The educational project, launched last year, aims to familiarise school pupils with concepts such as recycling, environmental protection, and the importance of a circular economy.

Over 570 children participated

Due to the positive response of the participating schools to the environmental education programme last year, we decided to continue the project this year, and, as a result, over 570 students in grades one to four from three schools in Zărnești participated to date. The children also discovered useful information about sustainable paper making practices, and discussed how paper is made from 100% recyclable materials at the DS Smith Paper Mill in Zărnești.

Practical examples

In addition to the theoretical part of the project, the students had the opportunity to participate in a competition and put into practice the concepts they had learned in class. The children were tasked with the topic of selective recycling and had to makeg items from recyclable products.

We are glad that our environmental education project was a real success again this year. At DS Smith we firmly believe that we can change things for the better and that children need positive examples to encourage them to protect and respect nature. The aim of the project is to introduce these concepts to the students in an engaging and interesting way. The positive response from them gives us confidence that we will have a cleaner city in the future. We will continue this project and wish to extend it to the district level next year.

- Diana Ciuraru, Director of Human Resources at DS Smith Zărnești

Committed to engaging and educating

As part of its Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith has committed to engage five million people in the circular economy and circular lifestyles by 2030.

DS Smith Zărnești is the largest paper manufacturer in Romania, covering almost half of domestic demand.

DS Smith's operations in Romania includes a recycling centre in Bucharest, two recycling depots in Otopeni and Cluj Napoca, a paper mill in Zărnești, two packaging production units in Ghimbav and Timișoara, and three service centers in Pitești, Timișoara and Otopeni, employing more than 650 people in total.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
