Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DS Smith Plc    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DS Smith : Supporting biodiversity in Launceston Community Forest

02/05/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a company heavily involved in the forest sector through our supply chain, we have a huge role to play in preserving biodiversity; which is why last year we committed to funding 100 Biodiversity projects as part of our Now and Next sustainability strategy.

To achieve this target, the DS Smith Charitable Foundation pledged up to £100,000 in total towards Biodiversity initiatives. Charities and community groups can also apply for this funding; projects eligible for the grant include wildflower meadows, community gardens or tree planting projects, find out more here.

One of the first project ideas which was approved for funding was initiated by DS Smith Launceston in Cornwall. They are working in partnership with the local council, charities and community groups, to develop and manage an area of woodland one mile from DS Smith Launceston.

What is the purpose of this project?

The purpose of the project is to improve local biodiversity, protecting species and creating a new area for the community to enjoy, in a 12 acre space of woodland owned by the Cornwall council.

The volunteers from DS Smith will help to plan and implement the initial phases of development using the £1000 to help:

  • Clear the woodland and make it safe to use for the local community.
  • Reintroduce plant species by creating flower meadows and developing habitats for native animals and insects.
  • Creating footpaths, including wheelchair friendly routes and picnic areas, so that locals can enjoy the delights of nature.

Six months ago I set out on a journey to see what green space opportunities were available near our site. It was through the local climate action group that I was presented with the opportunity to develop an area one mile from our site, several meetings later the Launceston Community Forest was born.

- Sam Virgo Brown, Transport Manager at DS Smith

How will this help biodiversity?

The conservation and planting of wildflower-rich meadows will directly benefit bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects, while developing the woodland will help provide shelter to a range of wildlife including dormice, owls and bats.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 15:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DS SMITH PLC
04:21aDS SMITH : Supporting biodiversity in Launceston Community Forest
PU
02/02DS SMITH : customers and external stakeholders help choosing the best sustainabi..
PU
01/28DS SMITH : From our customers to our industry, we're collaborating to drive circ..
PU
01/26DS SMITH PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/26DS SMITH PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/25BRRR BOX : The Official Cooler of Planet Earth
PU
01/24DS SMITH : Tecnicarton will open a new production center in Kenitra, Morocco
PU
01/22DS SMITH : achieves first sustainability target
PU
01/19DS SMITH : Industrial packaging trends in 2021
PU
01/19DS SMITH : Get to know our new Managing Director of Recycling Division
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 808 M 7 963 M 7 963 M
Net income 2021 197 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2021 1 976 M 2 710 M 2 710 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 5 217 M 7 126 M 7 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 398,00 GBX
Last Close Price 380,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC1.52%7 126
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY1.81%18 377
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC8.52%12 675
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.65%12 460
MONDI PLC3.43%11 775
WESTROCK COMPANY-4.85%10 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ