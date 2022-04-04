Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/04 11:06:34 am EDT
321.05 GBX   +0.33%
10:47aDS SMITH : Test to be removed
PU
03/31DS SMITH : Coffee Machines
PU
03/31DS SMITH : Recyclable packaging that helps Covid 19 vaccine rollout go smoothly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : Test to be removed

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DS Smith is a global leading packaging company of customer-specific packaging with emphasis on state-of-the art packaging design and local service close to customer facilities. With a product portfolio that includes transit packaging, consumer packaging, displays and promotional packaging, customised protective packaging and industrial packaging, DS Smith answers to each market requirement.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DS SMITH PLC
10:47aDS SMITH : Test to be removed
PU
03/31DS SMITH : Coffee Machines
PU
03/31DS SMITH : Recyclable packaging that helps Covid 19 vaccine rollout go smoothly
PU
03/31DS SMITH : creates cost-saving, e-commerce compatible cardboard packaging for medical devi..
PU
03/31DS SMITH : opens new state-of-the art laboratory to support customers' circularity ambitio..
PU
03/31DS SMITH PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
03/30DS SMITH : Car manufacturer savings
PU
03/29DS SMITH : High tech solutions for global e-commerce packed without plastic
PU
03/28DS SMITH : Recycling Technology Innovations Revealed!
PU
03/28DS SMITH : Recycling Technology Innovations Revealed
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 731 M 8 822 M 8 822 M
Net income 2022 294 M 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2022 1 799 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 4 393 M 5 758 M 5 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 320,00 GBX
Average target price 456,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
David Robbie Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-16.62%5 758
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-1.45%17 357
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA14.40%14 494
WESTROCK COMPANY6.38%13 621
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-16.10%11 584
MONDI PLC-17.61%9 564