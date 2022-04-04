DS Smith : Test to be removed

DS Smith is a global leading packaging company of customer-specific packaging with emphasis on state-of-the art packaging design and local service close to customer facilities. With a product portfolio that includes transit packaging, consumer packaging, displays and promotional packaging, customised protective packaging and industrial packaging, DS Smith answers to each market requirement.
Disclaimer
DS Smith plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.