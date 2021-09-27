DS Smith : We triumph at ScanStar again

DS Smith design teams in Denmark and Finland have collected two awards at the latest ScanStar, with Finland scoring for the fourth consecutive year! ScanStar is a prestigious Scandinavian competition for packaging manufacturers, which has been held since 1969.



This year's edition has been organized by the Swedish Association and there were 32 submissions from the Nordic Countries. The jury awarded the Recycling container for the Finish DS Smith team. These empty containers are sent to retailers to collect empty cans and pet bottles in a special filling machine, which collects the cans and bottles for recycling. It fits inside an EUR-pallet when transported flat. This new innovative container is ready to use only in 30 seconds, thanks to the sealed bottom flaps and manually locked top structure. This brings efficiency to the shops and supermarkets. The designer's work was well done, says the jury and a complex thing was made easy using clever engineering and mathematics.

Additionally, the DS Smith Danish team has been awarded with the User-Friendly Securing Racks for Door Handles. Box of door handles is a user-friendly packaging with all the needed equipment placed in the same box. Really clever improvement compared to the previous plastic bags the user needed to rip. Packaging design is good and simple engineering, easy to use, and the corrugated material is really performing well. The user can also easily calculate how many doors handles there are left in the packaging.

The award ceremony for ScanStar winners will be held on October 28th.

It is worth underlining that the packaging solutions that have been awarded a ScanStar fulfill the eligibility criteria of the WorldStar competition. Therefore, the two DS Smith solutions will be brought forward to the worldwide competition organized by the World Packaging Organization WPO.​​