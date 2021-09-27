Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  DS Smith Plc
  News
  Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : We triumph at ScanStar again

09/27/2021 | 05:02am EDT
DS Smith design teams in Denmark and Finland have collected two awards at the latest ScanStar, with Finland scoring for the fourth consecutive year! ScanStar is a prestigious Scandinavian competition for packaging manufacturers, which has been held since 1969.

This year's edition has been organized by the Swedish Association and there were 32 submissions from the Nordic Countries. The jury awarded the Recycling container for the Finish DS Smith team. These empty containers are sent to retailers to collect empty cans and pet bottles in a special filling machine, which collects the cans and bottles for recycling. It fits inside an EUR-pallet when transported flat. This new innovative container is ready to use only in 30 seconds, thanks to the sealed bottom flaps and manually locked top structure. This brings efficiency to the shops and supermarkets. The designer's work was well done, says the jury and a complex thing was made easy using clever engineering and mathematics.

Additionally, the DS Smith Danish team has been awarded with the User-Friendly Securing Racks for Door Handles. Box of door handles is a user-friendly packaging with all the needed equipment placed in the same box. Really clever improvement compared to the previous plastic bags the user needed to rip. Packaging design is good and simple engineering, easy to use, and the corrugated material is really performing well. The user can also easily calculate how many doors handles there are left in the packaging.

The award ceremony for ScanStar winners will be held on October 28th.

It is worth underlining that the packaging solutions that have been awarded a ScanStar fulfill the eligibility criteria of the WorldStar competition. Therefore, the two DS Smith solutions will be brought forward to the worldwide competition organized by the World Packaging Organization WPO.​​

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 541 M 8 936 M 8 936 M
Net income 2022 320 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2022 1 827 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 5 942 M 8 123 M 8 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC15.56%8 123
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY14.58%22 266
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC23.37%14 196
WESTROCK COMPANY15.90%13 470
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.87%13 381
MONDI PLC8.43%12 359