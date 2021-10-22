Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : With its innovative "Quick Hood" display cover, DS Smith saves brand owners such as HOSTA valuable time and reduces the total cost of transporting displays to retailers.

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5 Seconds is all it takes for the display cover "Quick Hood" to be erected An ingenious plug lock makes it possible. The confectionery manufacturer HOSTA achieves time and costs savings of 50 percent in the co-packing of its displays with this innovative transport protection. If the standard bonnet used up to now required two packers, the new 100% recyclable solution developed by DS Smith can be closed by just one person: quickly, easily and without the usual adhesive tape. At the same time, the push-in closure ensures greater stability and thus better protection of the confectionery during transport to the retail outlet.

Displays are reliable sales drivers at the point of sale. Whether full-range stores, discounters or drugstores - they all use secondary placements to stimulate consumers to buy seasonal goods or new products off the shelf. Promotions are particularly indispensable for confectionery - the classic among impulse items. According to figures from the German Retail Association (Handelsverband Deutschland), promotional business accounted for a fifth of total sales of confectionery in 2019. In other words, manufacturers sell a considerable proportion of their goods on display pallets to retailers. To ensure that displays and branded products have a glamorous appearance there, an effective and at the same time efficient packaging and logistics process is required behind the scenes. Every second counts since the displays must arrive at the retail outlet on time and in top quality despite closely timed promotional campaigns.

A successful player in the confectionery market is the company HOSTA - Werk für Schokolade-Spezialitäten GmbH & Co. KG - from the north-east of Baden-Württemberg in Germany. Its products, above all Nippon or the cult classic Mr.Tom, are among the TOP brands of the German confectionery industry. In order to speed up the processes in the campaign business and to ensure safe transport, the traditional company relies on the "Quick Hood" display cover developed by DS Smith according to our Circular Design Principles.

The solution

In contrast to standard bonnets, which require two employees and adhesive tape for sealing, DS Smith's innovative solution uses an easy-to-use plug closure in the lid area. Just a few hand movements and the bonnet is erected by just one single packer, which significantly reduces personnel costs. The special locking mechanism increases the stability of the bonnet, which closes in a dust-proof manner and thus optimally protects its contents during transport. Opening the hood in stores is just as simple and intuitive as closing it. Cutter knives or other tools are not required. This prevents injuries to staff and the risk of display or product to be damaged.

The cover is also variable in its dimensions. Quick Hood is available for all common pallet sizes. The absence of adhesive tape not only minimises costs but also benefits the environment. As a mono-material solution made of corrugated cardboard, the DS Smith display bonnet is 100% recyclable.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DS SMITH PLC
04:04aDS SMITH : With its innovative "Quick Hood" display cover, DS Smith saves brand owners suc..
PU
10/18DS SMITH SURVEY : Pandemic Triggers Embrace of Recycling, Sustainable Packaging but There'..
BU
10/18DS SMITH : continues 36-year partnership with Tesco
PU
10/15DS SMITH : Smart e-commerce packaging that delights customers with Orange Center Bulgaria.
PU
10/15SUSTAINABILITY LIABILITY : 'It's with the board'
AQ
10/14DS SMITH : Garden Transformation At School Provides Learning Experience
PU
10/13DS SMITH : Concludes $57.7 Million Sale of Dutch Paper Mill
MT
10/13De Jong Verpakking B.V. completed the acquisition of De Hoop paper mill from DS Smith P..
CI
10/11DS SMITH : 26 ways to become more eco-friendly at home
PU
10/08DS SMITH : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 621 M 9 131 M 9 131 M
Net income 2022 326 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2022 1 811 M 2 497 M 2 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 5 107 M 7 051 M 7 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 372,00 GBX
Average target price 484,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-0.69%7 051
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY7.66%20 921
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC15.14%13 123
WESTROCK COMPANY12.50%13 075
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.72%12 784
MONDI PLC2.82%12 001