Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/17 11:07:58 am
393.2 GBX   -0.03%
10:35aDS SMITH : and IBM develop AI solution to improve recycled paper quality
PU
01/10DS SMITH : The Cotswold Co closes loop on cardboard packaging
PU
01/07DS SMITH : German Forest
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : and IBM develop AI solution to improve recycled paper quality

01/17/2022 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a company we are constantly innovating to provide the best services for our customers. That's why we've collaborated with IBM in the UK to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool to help improve the quality of paper and cardboard collected for recycling.

Trialing the technology at our recycling depot in Kemsley, the company has invested in new camera technology that uses AI modelling capabilities on IBM Cloud, to assess the grade, quality and origin of the material arriving at the depot.

Using AI to constantly improve processes

Positioned in the ceiling of the depot, the cameras can identify whether the composition of the loose paper and cardboard meets strict quality guidelines before being sent for baling and recycling. This was achieved by teams from DS Smith and IBM Expert Labs working together to develop an AI model that can compare data from images of the materials with a specific set of criteria. The state-of-the-art innovation improves the efficiency and accuracy of the process, which has traditionally been done using the human eye.

Driving for quality at every stage of the process

The insights drawn from the imagery are used to inform the production process but can also be reported back to suppliers to help improve the quality of the material arriving at the depot.

As more material is fed through the process and more data is analysed, the AI model is continuously refined, improving the accuracy and quality of inspection.

Innovating to make sure we can improve the quality of material is key for driving up recycling rates. Exploring the latest technologies and digitalising our operations enables us to operate more efficiently and sustainably while simultaneously improving the quality of paper for recycling. This collaboration with IBM is good news for our suppliers of recovered paper as it allows us to work even more closely to make sure they are optimising their recycling processes - ultimately improving recycling through reducing contamination

- Stephanie Dalton, Innovation Manager, Recycling Division at DS Smith

IBM's collaboration with DS Smith represents the best of IBM's capabilities to help organisations pursue their sustainability goals through digital modernisation. Using the power of hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence technologies to transform DS Smith's recycling operation, this solution will significantly improve the quality of recycling output while reducing waste

- Janet White, Industrial Products Leader, IBM Consulting UK & Ireland

Kemsley Recycling Depot is located within and supplies material for Kemsley Paper Mill - the largest mill for recycled papers in the UK with an annual production capacity of around 840,000 tonnes.

DS Smith will continue to collaborate with IBM Expert Labs and IBM Consulting on the deployment of the technology across more of its recycling depots throughout Europe.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 15:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DS SMITH PLC
10:35aDS SMITH : and IBM develop AI solution to improve recycled paper quality
PU
01/10DS SMITH : The Cotswold Co closes loop on cardboard packaging
PU
01/07DS SMITH : German Forest
PU
01/05DS SMITH : First ever World Start Awards for Hungary!
PU
2021DS SMITH : British Ambassador to Croatia visits DS Smith operations at Belišće
PU
2021DS SMITH : Christmas Cardstume
PU
2021DS SMITH : Brits will squeeze nearly one billion boxes from online shopping into their hom..
PU
2021DS SMITH : New DS Smith Recyclability Forum tackles some of the industry's biggest recycla..
PU
2021DS SMITH : Creating a real buzz for the festive season
PU
2021DS SMITH : Schools in Zărnești learn through the DS Smith environmental educatio..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 789 M 9 262 M 9 262 M
Net income 2022 303 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2022 1 794 M 2 448 M 2 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 5 400 M 7 383 M 7 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float -
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 393,30 GBX
Average target price 466,23 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC2.48%7 383
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY5.36%19 170
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-1.32%14 048
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.85%12 951
MONDI PLC2.71%12 436
WESTROCK COMPANY5.75%12 341