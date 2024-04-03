DS Smith invests €6 million in a state of the art 4-colour converting machine for Eerbeek packaging plant in Netherlands

The investment is in response to growing customer demand for sustainable plastic replacement solutions.



The new state-of-the-art 4-colour converting machine will produce the well-known FEFCO 0201 bespoke boxes and alternative grades for customers. It is currently in start-up phase and equipped with an advanced automatic inline error detection system.

The computer-controlled technology will check the quality of the printing and gluing and enhance the accuracy of the machinery while applying additional preciseness to the die-cutting lines in the packaging and folding process.