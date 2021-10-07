DS Smith : launches reusable tray with side automatic base

Erlensee, 15 September 2021 - DS Smith brings an innovative product development to the market with the quickly erectable tray. Equipped with two lateral automatic bases, the stable, material-optimized packaging solution can be erected in no time at all. This not only saves valuable time in logistics. The smart, 100% recyclable construction made of 100% corrugated cardboard also scores with its high sustainability. Because when the tray is no longer needed, it can just as easily be folded up again and stored in a space-saving way until it is needed again. Whether for transport, storage, or product presentation - the easily and safely stackable reusable tray is suitable for a wide variety of sectors and uses.



DS Smith systematically produces innovative ideas and turns them into solutions with real added value. To achieve that, the essential lever is: Ask the right question and deviate from usual thought patterns. Therefore, in display and packaging development, the company pursues a holistic approach that takes the entire supply cycle into account. The designers consistently apply the Circular Design Principles that the company developed together with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

As in the case of the quickly erectable and reusable tray that DS Smith recently presented. Thanks to the unusual design with automatic side bases, this innovative solution not only simplifies logistical workflows. It is also characterized by a high level of recyclability: The tray is material-optimized (reduce), reusable (reuse) and made of 100% recyclable corrugated cardboard (recycle). In line with DS Smith's sustainability strategy "Now. And next."

The new solution is delivered flat and pre-glued. It can be erected on-site in just a few steps. The integrated stacking lugs allow several trays to be stacked safely and without slipping. The reinforced corners ensure high load-bearing capacity. When the trays are no longer needed, they can be folded up again quickly and easily thanks to the automatic bases on the sides. And without damage, so that their functionality is fully preserved for the next use.