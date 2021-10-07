Log in
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/06 11:35:14 am
390.4 GBX   -3.01%
DS SMITH : launches reusable tray with side automatic base
PU
10/07DS SMITH PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/05DS SMITH : Schools Celebrate Launch of Young Recyclers Pilot Scheme
PU
DS Smith : launches reusable tray with side automatic base

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Erlensee, 15 September 2021 - DS Smith brings an innovative product development to the market with the quickly erectable tray. Equipped with two lateral automatic bases, the stable, material-optimized packaging solution can be erected in no time at all. This not only saves valuable time in logistics. The smart, 100% recyclable construction made of 100% corrugated cardboard also scores with its high sustainability. Because when the tray is no longer needed, it can just as easily be folded up again and stored in a space-saving way until it is needed again. Whether for transport, storage, or product presentation - the easily and safely stackable reusable tray is suitable for a wide variety of sectors and uses.

DS Smith systematically produces innovative ideas and turns them into solutions with real added value. To achieve that, the essential lever is: Ask the right question and deviate from usual thought patterns. Therefore, in display and packaging development, the company pursues a holistic approach that takes the entire supply cycle into account. The designers consistently apply the Circular Design Principles that the company developed together with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

As in the case of the quickly erectable and reusable tray that DS Smith recently presented. Thanks to the unusual design with automatic side bases, this innovative solution not only simplifies logistical workflows. It is also characterized by a high level of recyclability: The tray is material-optimized (reduce), reusable (reuse) and made of 100% recyclable corrugated cardboard (recycle). In line with DS Smith's sustainability strategy "Now. And next."

The new solution is delivered flat and pre-glued. It can be erected on-site in just a few steps. The integrated stacking lugs allow several trays to be stacked safely and without slipping. The reinforced corners ensure high load-bearing capacity. When the trays are no longer needed, they can be folded up again quickly and easily thanks to the automatic bases on the sides. And without damage, so that their functionality is fully preserved for the next use.

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 605 M 8 970 M 8 970 M
Net income 2022 326 M 442 M 442 M
Net Debt 2022 1 821 M 2 473 M 2 473 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 5 359 M 7 265 M 7 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 28 864
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 390,40 GBX
Average target price 484,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC4.22%7 265
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY8.67%21 238
WESTROCK COMPANY18.61%13 786
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC16.93%13 433
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.76%13 367
MONDI PLC3.98%11 988