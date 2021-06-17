Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DS Smith : E-commerce Packaging Trends in 2021 and beyond by expert designer at DS Smith

06/17/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, we published an article about the evolution of 25 years of e-commerce where our expert designer, Gavin Mounce, explained how end user's expectations has changed over the years. This time we explore the trends that will influence e-commerce in 2021 and the coming years.

Bio: Gavin is e-commerce Design Manager at DS Smith , with over 26 years' experience, a proven track record for producing innovative designs, which has resulted in 14 recognitions at a national, European and international level, including the UK Packaging Awards, Starpacks and World Stars. Supporting 700+ designer and technical team members with insights and training in best practices, along with hosting Blue Chip customer e-commerce workshops and development of scalable innovations.

The trends:

  1. Ensuring that packaging is user friendly

With the substantial increase of e-commerce over the last few years, end consumers expect the package to be user friendly, but what does this mean?

  1. Packaging that is used as a branding channel: packaging that delights

E-commerce packaging is a great opportunity for brands to stand out. But how will brands replace the classic brown box to make their messages stand out? What are the dual functionalities on the packaging that will be in used in the future?

  1. Sustainability & plastic replacement

One of the most critical elements today and highly demanded by customers, is packaging that is sustainable. What are the key elements to make e-commerce packaging more sustainable? Where do we see a tendency to replace plastic in e-commerce packaging?

Watch the below short interview and find out more about these e-commerce trends

Video: 7 minutes long

Would you like to know more about our e-commerce solutions?

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DS SMITH PLC
11:12aDS SMITH  : E-commerce Packaging Trends in 2021 and beyond by expert designer at..
PU
09:15aDS SMITH PLC  : annual earnings release
06/15DS SMITH  : reduces 50% of Saint-Gobain Sekurit transports thanks to tailor-made..
PU
06/1520 YEARS AND COUNTING : Our continued relationship with Reigate & Banstead Borou..
PU
06/15DS SMITH  : Duenas Paper Mil implements advanced equipment for the reduction of ..
PU
06/14CARBON 101 : How DS Smith is tackling emissions
PU
06/14DS SMITH SURVEY ON SHOPPER STRUGGLES : Hard-to-open Products, Packages Are a Pai..
BU
06/11DS SMITH  : Modulares Display-Konzept für Milka
PU
06/10DS SMITH  : Citigroup Lifts DS Smith PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/10DS SMITH  : Our paper machine is setting new records in power-efficiency
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 859 M 8 170 M 8 170 M
Net income 2021 172 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2021 2 003 M 2 793 M 2 793 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 6 038 M 8 516 M 8 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 443,22 GBX
Last Close Price 440,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC15.90%8 516
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY25.16%24 378
WESTROCK COMPANY26.95%14 706
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC19.87%14 218
MONDI PLC13.78%13 380
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.51%13 053