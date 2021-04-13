Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DS Smith Plc    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DS Smith : and AFCO to raise awareness of the importance of cardboard packaging

04/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DS Smith, as a member of AFCO (Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Containers and Cardboard Packaging) joins them to spread the campaign #MuchoMasDeLoQueImaginas (more than you can imagine) with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of an industry that is essential: Cardboard Packaging.

Cardboard packaging, in addition to protect products, can help in the efficiency of a company and be a differentiating element and of value for brands among many other functions. In this video 5 executives of large companies in Spain explain why they choose cardboard packaging:

In the above video, we can see that packaging is not only a mean of transport or disposal, it is much more. And at DS Smith we understand the value, as well as the current challenges of the consumers. For that we recently launched Our Now and Next Sustainability Strategy focusing on the Circular Economy. This strategy has been designed to set a clear goals to meet the needs of the future generations.

--

Would you like to start now with DS Smith and our sustainable packaging solutions?

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DS SMITH PLC
04:11aDS SMITH  : and AFCO to raise awareness of the importance of cardboard packaging
PU
04/12DS SMITH  : Tecnicarton and SIES collaborate to promote employment among people ..
PU
04/08DS SMITH  : Beer smart omnichannel packaging with surprise
PU
04/08DS SMITH  : to Expand, Modernize German Plant with $20 Million Investment
MT
04/08DS SMITH PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/07DS SMITH  : invests 16.7 million euros in plant expansion in Germany to server F..
PU
04/07DS SMITH  : Turning steam from our paper mill into heating for our offices
PU
04/02DS SMITH  : How ePack helped OnBuy support its community
PU
03/31DS SMITH  : How we are delivering a greener recycling solution for the City of Z..
PU
03/30EVOLUTION OF E-COMMERCE IN 25 YEARS : towards sustainable packaging
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 833 M 8 019 M 8 019 M
Net income 2021 173 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2021 1 999 M 2 748 M 2 748 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 5 590 M 7 684 M 7 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 421,10 GBX
Last Close Price 407,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC8.78%7 684
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY12.51%21 582
WESTROCK COMPANY24.72%13 914
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.86%13 002
MONDI PLC10.18%12 628
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC4.73%12 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ