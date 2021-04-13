DS Smith : and AFCO to raise awareness of the importance of cardboard packaging

DS Smith, as a member of AFCO (Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Containers and Cardboard Packaging) joins them to spread the campaign #MuchoMasDeLoQueImaginas (more than you can imagine) with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of an industry that is essential: Cardboard Packaging.

Cardboard packaging, in addition to protect products, can help in the efficiency of a company and be a differentiating element and of value for brands among many other functions. In this video 5 executives of large companies in Spain explain why they choose cardboard packaging:

In the above video, we can see that packaging is not only a mean of transport or disposal, it is much more. And at DS Smith we understand the value, as well as the current challenges of the consumers. For that we recently launched Our Now and Next Sustainability Strategy focusing on the Circular Economy. This strategy has been designed to set a clear goals to meet the needs of the future generations.

