DS Smith : and ERFURT win the Corrugated Board Innovation Award 2021 for making wallpapering easy

15 Apr 2021 08:29 (London Time)

Corrugated board wallpapering box brings real added value



Timelessly beautiful and quickly applied to the wall: The wallpapers from ERFURT convince by their high quality and are easy to apply. For the marketing of its innovative wallpaper collections, the Wuppertal family business has come up with something special. A box made of corrugated cardboard replaces the wallpaper table and guarantees even inexperienced laymen an all-round successful wall design. This extraordinary DIY tool was developed and produced together with the display and packaging strategists of DS Smith. The smart wallpapering box is suitable for all ERFURT products that are to be wallpapered using the wall-papering technique. The clever design was worth an award to the jurors of the Corrugated Board Innovation Prize. They awarded the wallpaper box with the second place in the category sales promotion.

Professional painters and do-it-yourselfers appreciate it equally: The quality wallpapers of the traditional brand ERFURT. It all started with woodchip wallpaper. Today, the family business ERFURT & SOHN KG, managed in the seventh generation, sells a diverse product portfolio all around the world for contemporary wall design in addition to its sales classics: from non-woven, smooth non-woven and embossed paper wallpapers to individually designable digital print wallpapers.

Modern non-woven woodchip and non-woven wallpapers are very much in vogue, as they enable a particularly convenient and clean method of renovation with the wall-pasting technique. ERFURT & SOHN now offers an extra plus in convenience with the wallpaper box developed by DS Smith. The special highlight: The innovative solution for the professional and do-it-yourselfer saves the wallpaper table. The wallpaper strip can be attached directly from the wallpapering box to the pre-glued wall from the running roll. The integrated wall spacer, the positioning tabs for the ladder and the cut edge marked on the packaging ensure that the strips are always the right length. Waste of wallpaper material can be reduced considerably in this way. At the same time, the wallpaper box protects the wallpaper roll against soiling.

Thanks to the printed assembly instructions, DS Smith's wallpaper box can be set up in no time at all and can be easily adjusted to the size of the wallpaper roll by means of reduction tabs inside the box. And it is just as easy to use. A video tutorial on YouTube provides a quick introduction to wallpapering with the box. Just scan the QR code printed on the box and you can see on your own smartphone step by step how easy wallpapering can be: no bulky wallpaper table, no sticky strips of wallpaper and a wall picture that is even and homely. Wallpapering is easy with the wallpaper box.

