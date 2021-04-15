Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DS Smith Plc    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DS Smith : and ERFURT win the Corrugated Board Innovation Award 2021 for making wallpapering easy

04/15/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15 Apr 2021 08:29 (London Time)

Corrugated board wallpapering box brings real added value

Timelessly beautiful and quickly applied to the wall: The wallpapers from ERFURT convince by their high quality and are easy to apply. For the marketing of its innovative wallpaper collections, the Wuppertal family business has come up with something special. A box made of corrugated cardboard replaces the wallpaper table and guarantees even inexperienced laymen an all-round successful wall design. This extraordinary DIY tool was developed and produced together with the display and packaging strategists of DS Smith. The smart wallpapering box is suitable for all ERFURT products that are to be wallpapered using the wall-papering technique. The clever design was worth an award to the jurors of the Corrugated Board Innovation Prize. They awarded the wallpaper box with the second place in the category sales promotion.

Professional painters and do-it-yourselfers appreciate it equally: The quality wallpapers of the traditional brand ERFURT. It all started with woodchip wallpaper. Today, the family business ERFURT & SOHN KG, managed in the seventh generation, sells a diverse product portfolio all around the world for contemporary wall design in addition to its sales classics: from non-woven, smooth non-woven and embossed paper wallpapers to individually designable digital print wallpapers.

Modern non-woven woodchip and non-woven wallpapers are very much in vogue, as they enable a particularly convenient and clean method of renovation with the wall-pasting technique. ERFURT & SOHN now offers an extra plus in convenience with the wallpaper box developed by DS Smith. The special highlight: The innovative solution for the professional and do-it-yourselfer saves the wallpaper table. The wallpaper strip can be attached directly from the wallpapering box to the pre-glued wall from the running roll. The integrated wall spacer, the positioning tabs for the ladder and the cut edge marked on the packaging ensure that the strips are always the right length. Waste of wallpaper material can be reduced considerably in this way. At the same time, the wallpaper box protects the wallpaper roll against soiling.

Thanks to the printed assembly instructions, DS Smith's wallpaper box can be set up in no time at all and can be easily adjusted to the size of the wallpaper roll by means of reduction tabs inside the box. And it is just as easy to use. A video tutorial on YouTube provides a quick introduction to wallpapering with the box. Just scan the QR code printed on the box and you can see on your own smartphone step by step how easy wallpapering can be: no bulky wallpaper table, no sticky strips of wallpaper and a wall picture that is even and homely. Wallpapering is easy with the wallpaper box.

--

Would you like to discover more of our cardboard packaging solutions?

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DS SMITH PLC
03:33aDS SMITH  : and ERFURT win the Corrugated Board Innovation Award 2021 for making..
PU
02:07aDS SMITH  : Capital Markets seminar – E-commerce
PU
04/14DS SMITH  : Closing the loop on cardboard packaging with Koen Pack
PU
04/13DS SMITH  : Sustainable egg packaging that stands out on the shelf.
PU
04/13DS SMITH  : turns to virtual reality to propel manufacturing training into the f..
PU
04/13DS SMITH  : and AFCO to raise awareness of the importance of cardboard packaging
PU
04/12DS SMITH  : Tecnicarton and SIES collaborate to promote employment among people ..
PU
04/08DS SMITH  : Beer smart omnichannel packaging with surprise
PU
04/08DS SMITH  : to Expand, Modernize German Plant with $20 Million Investment
MT
04/08DS SMITH PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 833 M 8 038 M 8 038 M
Net income 2021 173 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2021 1 999 M 2 754 M 2 754 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 5 575 M 7 691 M 7 682 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 421,10 GBX
Last Close Price 406,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC8.49%7 691
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY11.93%21 861
WESTROCK COMPANY22.21%14 019
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.25%12 976
MONDI PLC8.90%12 526
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC3.34%12 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ