DS Smith Plc    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DS Smith : sites in Croatia will be powered by only green electricity

12/01/2020 | 02:23pm EST
Reducing cardbon emissions is a key part of our new Now and Next Sustainability Strategy, by 2030 we will aim reduce our CO2 emissions against a 2015 baseline by 30% relative production. DS Smith in Croatia is leading the way in realising this target, by the 1st October, all DS Smith sites in Croatia will be powered by green electricity, equating to zero CO2 emissions.

Green power is a subset of renewable energy and represents those renewable energy resources and technologies that provide the highest environmental benefit. It is electricity produced from solar, wind, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact small hydroelectric sources.

We know that renewable energy sources play a vital role in reducing CO2 emission into the atmosphere. That's why we plan to reduce our CO2 emissions to improve energy efficiency and increasing the share of renewable energy sources.       

Ana Soldo, General Manager at the Packaging Division in Croatia, said: ¨One of our main goals at DS Smith is to be a leader in sustainability. Sustainable energy sources play an important role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, which is why choosing ZelEn products is logical, socially responsible and good for the environment. DS Smith is a global leader in recycling, but also in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, taking care to use products and raw materials in production in a socially responsible manner. Every day, with our packaging solutions, we strive to reduce the number of trucks and the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Increasing energy efficiency and greater use of energy from renewable sources is our additional contribution to socially responsible behavior and a better future.¨

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:22:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 5 789 M 7 773 M 7 773 M
Net income 2021 189 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2021 1 956 M 2 626 M 2 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 4 554 M 6 075 M 6 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 324,25 GBX
Last Close Price 332,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Rupert Christopher Soames Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-13.59%6 075
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY10.08%19 450
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.91.13%12 873
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA18.56%12 241
WESTROCK COMPANY-1.63%10 991
MONDI PLC-6.46%10 720
