  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DS Smith Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:54:25 2023-03-09 am EST
327.00 GBX   -4.69%
05:14aDS Smith trades in line with expectations after strong first half
AN
04:51aFTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Packaging Losses Offset Higher Financials
DJ
04:14aAviva Shares Rise, RBC Sees Five Years of Longevity Releases
DJ
DS Smith trades in line with expectations after strong first half

03/09/2023 | 05:14am EST
(Alliance News) - DS Smith PLC on Wednesday said it continues to trade in line with expectations, despite seeing lower corrugated box volumes.

The London-based packaging firm said that since November 1 it continued strong trading in line with management expectations.

It noted that the positive trends in profitability experience in the first half of financial 2023 have continued into the second half of the financial year. The company added that its financial performance was in line with its expectations.

In December, DS Smith said revenue in the half-year ended October 31 rose 28% to GBP4.30 billion from GBP3.36 billion a year before. Pretax profit surged 82% to GBP322 million from GBP177 million. It also announced an interim dividend of 6.0 pence per share, up 25% from 4.8p a year before.

DS Smith said that since then it has "continued to take market share", driven by its focus on sectors food and drinks.

However, like-for-like corrugated box volumes during the second half have been lower than the comparative period with market weakness and evidence of de-stocking over Christmas and New Year.

Chief Executive Miles Roberts said: "We have continued to perform well in the second half of the year despite the volatile macro-economic conditions. As expected, profitability and returns have grown strongly and cash generation remains good. We continue to stay very close to our customers and their evolving needs, which, together with a relentless cost focus and robust supply chain, positions us well for the remainder of the year and into our next financial year."

Shares in DS Smith were down 4.5% to 327.70 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on DS SMITH PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 8 266 M 9 793 M 9 793 M
Net income 2023 463 M 549 M 549 M
Net Debt 2023 1 376 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 5,56%
Capitalization 4 723 M 5 595 M 5 595 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 29 584
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 343,10 GBX
Average target price 408,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
David Robbie Senior Independent Director
Louise Helen Smalley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DS SMITH PLC6.72%5 595
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY6.32%12 890
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA7.94%12 293
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC4.43%9 802
SIG GROUP AG14.16%9 380
MONDI PLC-0.64%8 047