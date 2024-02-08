DS Smith Plc is a leading European producer of corrugated cardboard and recycled paper industrial packaging. The group's activity is organized around two product families: - recycled corrugated cardboard packages: cardboard packing boxes, shipping packages, octabins, catering boxes, dividers, point-of-sale displays, etc.; - flat cardboards: layered cardboards and foam boards, single-layer technical-grade cardboards, special custom cardboards, protective dividers, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (15.8%), France (14.6%), Iberia (11.8%), Italy (11.8%), Germany (9.3%), the United States (8.2%) and other (28.5%).

Sector Paper Packaging