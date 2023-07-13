UNITED STATES

July 13, 2023

DSG Global, Inc.

Nevada 000-53988 26-1134956 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

207 - 15272 Croydon Drive

Surrey, British Columbia, V3Z 0Z5, Canada

(604)575-3848

N/A

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

While preparing the Company's 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, it was realized that the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, originally filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company on April 18, 2023 (the "Original Form 10-K"), was not the version that had been approved by our independent auditors, and was a prior version that had been sent by Management to the Company's Edgar and XBRL filing service.

Due to this, the Company is filing an Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to amend the Annual Report. The 10-K/A summarizes the differences between the Original Form 10-K and the 10-K/A in its Explanatory Note section.

The Company has communicated about this with its independent auditor, and because the original audit opinion that was filed with the Original Form 10-K, a document that was not approved by the auditors, the auditors opinion has been dated the date of the filing of the 10-K/A, and has not been dual dated.

