DSG Global, Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Enhances Product Portfolio With the New ET5 High Speed SUV Electric Vehicle

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), and subsidiary automobile division Imperium Motor Corp., announced that they have placed the initial order for electric vehicles. This includes a combination of the all new High-Speed SUV including the ET5 and other new models as well as our Low Speed Vehicles

“We are excited to begin receiving vehicles for our marketplace in North America and other selected markets. We will begin to finalize our extensive dealer network and expect to sell large volumes of electric vehicles in Q4 2020 and beyond. Imperium also continues to pursue manufacturers and charging station partners which will allow us to leverage our competitive advantages across several electric vehicle vertical markets and become one of the leaders in electric vehicle sales in USA, Canada and Mexico”, stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors.

The first of many high speed versions coming to Imperium is the new ET5 SUV electric vehicle (picture attached) compliments the T-shaped cockpit using a wrap-around design, with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The digital dashboard fits on a 12.3-inch full LCD display with an additional monitor with a diagonal of 12.8-inch, allowing you to watch TV shows. The cruising range calculated as part of the NEDC European driving cycle reaches 500 km. ET5 will be equipped with a HEPA air conditioning filter system, which can filter 99.99% of PM2. 5 particles larger than 0.3μm and achieve a filtering effect comparable to N95. Combined with a series of high-temperature cycle sterilization and negative ion generators to ensure the safety of air in the car, it can effectively eliminate bacteria in the car, establishing a healthy SUV for buyers, and creating a safe and comfortable mobile space.

“We expect rapid expansion in the Electric Vehicle market and it will become one of the key drivers of our sales as revenue grows multiple fold for the next several years. With the interest already expressed in the stated territories, Imperium should see multiple large-scale orders upon completion of homologation. We believe that the vehicles will be at the Experience Centre in October and be ready for delivery to end customers very soon, upon completion of certification” said Bob Silzer, President and CEO DSG Global.

