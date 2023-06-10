Advanced search
Nigeria's security agency detains suspended central bank governor - statement
RE
06/02DSS BioHealth Security, Inc agreed to Spin-Off Impact BioMedical Inc.
CI
05/16DSS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
AQ
Nigeria's security agency detains suspended central bank governor - statement

06/10/2023 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefis the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's suspended central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has been detained and is in custody for investigative reasons, the police's Department of State Services (DSS) said on Saturday.

New President Bola Tinubu announced Emefiele's suspension on Friday with immediate effect following an ongoing investigation of his office and planned reforms in the financial sector.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons," the DSS statement said.

Tinubu criticised Emefiele's handling of the currency and monetary policy at his inauguration last week and called on the central bank to work towards a unified exchange rate.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
