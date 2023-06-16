Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DSS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSS   US26253C1027

DSS, INC.

(DSS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:24:54 2023-06-16 pm EDT
0.2490 USD   +15.81%
03:18pNigerian court orders detained central bank governor to have access to lawyers
RE
06/12Nigeria Eurobonds rise after central bank governor suspended
RE
06/12Nigeria Eurobonds rise after central bank governor suspended
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigerian court orders detained central bank governor to have access to lawyers

06/16/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefs the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's High Court has ordered the country's state security service to allow detained central bank governor Godwin Emefiele access to his lawyers, an interim court ruling seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu this month as part of the new president's drive to reform the central bank, which went on to remove restrictions on foreign currency trading, to the delight of investors.

"The lawyers of the applicant (Emefiele) shall have access to the applicant immediately and regularly, at reasonable time, pending the determination of the application", Judge Hamza Muazu said in a ruling on Friday.

Emifiele's application cited the office of the Attorney General and Department of Statement Services (DSS), which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DSS detained Emefiele on June 10 as part of ongoing investigations but did not say what charges he is facing.

Under Nigeria's constitution, accused persons cannot be detained for more than 48 hours without appearing in court.

The security agency has not said whether it had obtained a court order extending Emefiele's detention.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about DSS, INC.
03:18pNigerian court orders detained central bank governor to have access to lawyers
RE
06/12Nigeria Eurobonds rise after central bank governor suspended
RE
06/12Nigeria Eurobonds rise after central bank governor suspended
RE
06/10Nigeria's security agency detains suspended central bank governor - statement
RE
06/02DSS BioHealth Security, Inc agreed to Spin-Off Impact BioMedical Inc.
CI
05/16DSS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
AQ
05/15DSS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/02Sub-Penny Momentum Watch (HBRM, SHRG, INQD, HCMC, SRMX)
AQ
05/01DSS Inc. Announces Distribution Date of Sharing Services Shares to DSS Shareholders
AQ
04/27DSS, INC. : Spin off
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 39,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 30,2 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart DSS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DSS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target 691%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank D. Heuszel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Byers President
Todd D. Macko Chief Financial Officer
Heng Fai Chan Executive Chairman
David Wicker Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DSS, INC.31.10%30
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.71%11 819
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-8.14%11 040
SIG GROUP AG23.17%10 643
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-3.36%9 392
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY16.04%8 038
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer