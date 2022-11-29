Advanced search
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45 2022-11-29 am EST
1096.75 DKK   -1.81%
Dsv, 1001 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
11/23Dsv, 1000 - transaction in dsv a/s shares made by a member of the executive board
GL
11/22Dsv, 999 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
DSV, 1001 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

11/29/2022 | 04:00am EST
Company Announcement No. 1001

On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 15 November 2022 until 01 February 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-4349,016 1,093.45 381,631,730
5:21 November 202278,975 1,092.09 86,247,563
6:22 November 202274,972 1,098.40 82,349,170
7:23 November 202270,073 1,100.33 77,103,655
8:24 November 202279,105 1,118.69 88,494,249
9:25 November 202273,162 1,119.68 81,918,021
Accumulated trading for days 1-9725,303 1,099.88 797,744,388

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 15,375,536 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.57% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 238 B 33 166 M 33 166 M
Net income 2022 17 562 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net Debt 2022 30 609 M 4 274 M 4 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 245 B 34 151 M 34 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 76 715
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ebbe Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stig Plenborg Chairman
Jesper Riis Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Zakarias Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DSV A/S-26.87%34 151
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-22.45%28 993
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.17.66%5 227
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.0.30%4 726
INPOST S.A.-32.87%3 691
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.33.10%3 531