Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. DSV A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19:30 2023-03-07 am EST
1300.75 DKK   -0.48%
05:04aDsv, 1020 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/28Dsv, 1019 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/28Dsv A/s : participates in research project to electrify road freight
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DSV, 1020 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

03/07/2023 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement No. 1020

On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26 April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-17409,200 1,273.55 521,137,754
18:27 February 202330,000 1,276.61 38,298,300
19:28 February 202345,000 1,277.20 57,474,000
20:1 March 202314,900 1,300.38 19,375,662
21:2 March 202342,000 1,289.08 54,141,360
22:3 March 202314,000 1,303.22 18,245,080
Accumulated trading for days 1-22555,100 1,276.66 708,672,156

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,646,664 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.21% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


All news about DSV A/S
05:04aDsv, 1020 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/28Dsv, 1019 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/28Dsv A/s : participates in research project to electrify road freight
PU
02/21Dsv, 1018 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/21Dsv, 1018 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/21Dsv A/s : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 13.02.2023- 17.02.2023
PU
02/21Denmark's DSV Signs Sustainable Aviation Fuel Partnership with SAS
MT
02/21Dsv A/s : purchases sustainable aviation fuel to reduce emissions for all its 2023 busines..
PU
02/14Dsv, 1017 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02/14Dsv, 1017 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DSV A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 184 B 26 360 M 26 360 M
Net income 2023 12 227 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net Debt 2023 31 627 M 4 537 M 4 537 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 0,50%
Capitalization 283 B 40 574 M 40 574 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 76 283
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart DSV A/S
Duration : Period :
DSV A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 307,00 DKK
Average target price 1 375,94 DKK
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ebbe Controlling Manager
Thomas Stig Plenborg Chairman
Jesper Riis Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Zakarias Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DSV A/S19.20%40 574
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG18.73%32 784
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.4.11%5 154
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-1.65%4 646
INPOST S.A.0.13%4 209
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.14.80%3 832