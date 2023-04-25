DSV, 1028 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1028







On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26 April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-49 1,728,500 1,274.92 2,203,699,979 50: 17 April 2023 20,000 1,283.05 25,661,000 51: 18 April 2023 20,000 1,292.78 25,855,600 52: 19 April 2023 35,000 1,274.64 44,612,400 53: 20 April 2023 35,000 1,265.20 44,282,000 54: 21 April 2023 52,000 1,254.14 65,215,280 Accumulated trading for days 1-54 1,890,500 1,274.44 2,409.326,259

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,238,064 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.48% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

