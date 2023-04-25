Advanced search
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
05:24:09 2023-04-25 am EDT
1257.75 DKK   -0.26%
Dsv, 1028 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
Kuehne+Nagel profit falls, yet beats forecasts, in 'challenging' markets
RE
Dsv A/s : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 17.04.2023 - 21.04.2023
PU
DSV, 1028 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

04/25/2023 | 05:15am EDT
Company Announcement No. 1028


On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26 April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-491,728,500 1,274.92 2,203,699,979
50:17 April 202320,000 1,283.05 25,661,000
51:18 April 202320,000 1,292.78 25,855,600
52:19 April 202335,000 1,274.64 44,612,400
53:20 April 202335,000 1,265.20 44,282,000
54:21 April 202352,000 1,254.14 65,215,280
Accumulated trading for days 1-541,890,500 1,274.44 2,409.326,259

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,238,064 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.48% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


