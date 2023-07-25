Company Announcement No. 1046





Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January - 30 June 2023

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Key figures (DKKm) Revenue 37,727 62,749 78,681 123,874 Gross profit 11,331 14,078 22,722 26,955 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 4,705 7,453 9,377 13,949 Special items, costs - 257 - 661 Profit for the period 3,375 5,070 6,662 9,456 Adjusted earnings for the period 3,448 5,333 6,788 10,080 Adjusted free cash flow 8,137 10,688 Ratios Conversion ratio 41.5% 52.9% 41.3% 51.7% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 69.8 71.8

Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO: “In Q2 2023, we delivered a solid set of results across all three divisions and a strong cash flow. The demand for transport and logistics services is soft, and during the first half of 2023 we have demonstrated our ability to adapt to changing market conditions. The market development outlook is still uncertain, but we see signs of stabilisation and we anticipate gradual improvement in global trade volumes over the next quarters.”

Outlook for 2023

As announced today in Company Announcement no. 1045, we upgrade the full-year outlook for 2023 as follows:

EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 17,000-18,500 million (previously DKK 16,000-18,000 million).





The upgrade is based on DSV’s performance in H1 2023 and the assumption of a gradual improvement in global trade volumes in H2 2023. As the global logistics markets continue to normalise, we expect a further decline in gross profit yields for air and sea compared to the H1-23 levels.

Share buyback

A separate company announcement about the launch of a new share buyback programme of up to DKK 4.0 billion is issued today. The programme will be concluded no later than 23 October 2023.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media: Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment