Company Announcement No. 1060
This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2024 financial year for DSV A/S:
|1 February 2024
|Annual Report 2023
|14 March 2024
|Annual General Meeting 2024. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 31 January 2024.
|24 April 2024
|Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2024
|24 July 2024
|Interim Financial Report, H1 2024
|23 October 2024
|Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2024
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
