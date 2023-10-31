Company Announcement No. 1069



On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:

Trading day Trading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price DKK Amount DKK 1: 24 October 2023 AQEU 1,835 1,086.56 CEUX 5,902 1,076.86 TQEX 2,111 1,077.03 XCSE 27,575 1,076.84 Total 37,423 1,077.33 40,316,816 2: 25 October 2023 AQEU 2,526 1,008.41 CEUX 6,878 1,010.33 TQEX 1,660 1,004.71 XCSE 28,936 1,011.22 Total 40,000 1,010.62 40,424,848 3: 26 October 2023 AQEU 3,391 958.51 CEUX 7,715 959.75 TQEX 2,381 957.77 XCSE 26,213 959.38 Total 39,700 959.28 38,083,424 4: 27 October 2023 AQEU 3,309 981.50 CEUX 14,584 981.26 TQEX 2,488 980.40 XCSE 17,619 980.11 Total 38,000 980.69 37,266,201 Accumulated trading for days 1-4 155,123 1.006,24 156.091.289

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,343,773 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.81% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment