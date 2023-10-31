On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:
Trading day
Trading platform
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price DKK
Amount DKK
1:
24 October 2023
AQEU
1,835
1,086.56
CEUX
5,902
1,076.86
TQEX
2,111
1,077.03
XCSE
27,575
1,076.84
Total
37,423
1,077.33
40,316,816
2:
25 October 2023
AQEU
2,526
1,008.41
CEUX
6,878
1,010.33
TQEX
1,660
1,004.71
XCSE
28,936
1,011.22
Total
40,000
1,010.62
40,424,848
3:
26 October 2023
AQEU
3,391
958.51
CEUX
7,715
959.75
TQEX
2,381
957.77
XCSE
26,213
959.38
Total
39,700
959.28
38,083,424
4:
27 October 2023
AQEU
3,309
981.50
CEUX
14,584
981.26
TQEX
2,488
980.40
XCSE
17,619
980.11
Total
38,000
980.69
37,266,201
Accumulated trading for days 1-4
155,123
1.006,24
156.091.289
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,343,773 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.81% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
DSV A/S specializes in transportation services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- organization and management of air and sea transportation (73.4%);
- road transportation (16.4%);
- logistics services (10.1%): storage, packaging, loading dock transfer (reshipment of merchandise without storage), and distribution services intended primarily for industrial customers;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (7.2%), Germany (7.5%), United Kingdom (4.1%), Sweden (3.6%), United States (22.4%) and other (55.2%).