On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:
Trading day
Trading platform
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-9
375,260
1,039.23
389,980,353
10:
6 November 2023
AQEU
9,869
1,070.71
CEUX
42,452
1,067.89
TQEX
9,549
1,067.40
XCSE
58,130
1,069.23
Total
120,000
1,068.73
128,248,176
11:
7 November 2023
AQEU
4,047
1,067.76
CEUX
13,933
1,067.33
TQEX
4,209
1,068.13
XCSE
15,908
1,066.65
Total
38,097
1,067.18
40,656,318
12:
8 November 2023
AQEU
3,669
1,063.07
CEUX
11,767
1,061.18
TQEX
5,144
1,061.30
XCSE
23,490
1,060.71
Total
44,070
1,061.10
46,762,673
13:
9 November 2023
AQEU
450
1,070.57
CEUX
2,934
1,069.55
TQEX
1,352
1,071.15
XCSE
7,769
1,069.75
Total
12,505
1,069.88
13,378,887
14:
10 November 2023
AQEU
8,227
1,067.70
CEUX
21,771
1,068.27
TQEX
7,822
1,068.36
XCSE
46,300
1,067.81
Total
84,120
1,067.97
89,837,519
Accumulated trading for days 1-14
674,052
1,051.65
708,863,926
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,855,202 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.04% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
