Official DSV A/S press release

Company Announcement No. 1077



This Company Announcement is a correction to Company Announcement No. 1076. The correction in this announcement solely concerns the split of shareholdings between subsidiaries of Agility prior to 8 December 2023. The total shareholding of Agility before and after 8 December and the shareholdings as of 8 December 2023 are unchanged.

Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP (Agility) has informed DSV that as a result of an internal group reorganisation, Agility’s holding of shares in DSV A/S has changed between wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Agility as follows:

Subsidiary Holding of shares in DSV A/S previously Holding of shares in DSV A/S as of 8 December 2023 Company structure Agility Investment

B.V. 9,304,348 3,304,348 Wholly owned indirect subsidiary Agility Strategies

Holding I Limited 10,000,000 16,000,000 Wholly owned indirect subsidiary Agility total direct or indirect holding 19,304,348 19,304,348 Parent company

Agility’s total ownership of DSV A/S is unchanged. As of 8 December 2023, Agility directly or indirectly holds 19,304,348 shares in DSV A/S, corresponding to 8.81% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

