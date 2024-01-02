Official DSV A/S press release

Company Announcement No. 1080

On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:

Trading day Trading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-44 1,603,172 1,064.97 1,707,337,957 45: 27 December 2023 AQEU 5,881 1,176.33 CEUX 12,612 1,175.79 TQEX 3,737 1,175.36 XCSE 33,872 1,176.81 Total 56,102 1,176.43 66,000,149 46: 28 December 2023 AQEU 822 1,182.35 CEUX 924 1,181.84 TQEX 402 1,181.70 XCSE 4,852 1,182.17 Total 7,000 1,182.12 8,274,846 47: 29 December 2023 AQEU 1,052 1,191.11 CEUX 3,394 1,190.22 TQEX 578 1,188.67 XCSE 8,100 1,189.75 Total 13,124 1,189.93 15,616,657 Accumulated trading for days 1-47 1,679,398 1,070.16 1,797,229,609

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 9,839,298 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.49% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

