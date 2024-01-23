Official DSV A/S press release

On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:

Trading day Trading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-56 1,816,913 1,082.06 1,966,011,544 57: 15 January 2024 AQEU 2,904 1,259.40 CEUX 15,043 1,259.61 TQEX 3,149 1,258.82 XCSE 26,772 1,259.32 Total 47,868 1,259.38 60,284,236 58: 16 January 2024 AQEU 1,583 1,258.46 CEUX 11,147 1,258.06 TQEX 1,971 1,257.06 XCSE 17,505 1,257.82 Total 32,206 1,257.89 40,511,480 59: 17 January 2024 AQEU 5,146 1,250.66 CEUX 20,852 1,251.80 TQEX 3,649 1,250.40 XCSE 44,297 1,249.67 Total 73,944 1,250.38 92,457,951 60: 18 January 2024 AQEU 1,748 1,263.23 CEUX 7,098 1,262.59 TQEX 1,341 1,263.34 XCSE 15,280 1,262.29 Total 25,467 1,262.49 32,151,935 61: 19 January 2024 AQEU 4,840 1,240.06 CEUX 19,959 1,239.44 TQEX 3,512 1,241.38 XCSE 51,689 1,238.61 Total 80,000 1,239.03 99,122,264 Accumulated trading for days 1-61 2,076,398 1,103.13 2,290,539,410

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,177,798 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.65% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

